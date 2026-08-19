Ex-Miami Gardens Cop Pleads Guilty to Pandemic Loan Fraud

A former Miami Gardens Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to obtain a $63,900 Economic Injury Disaster Loan through a COVID-19 relief program administered by the Small Business Administration.

Advertisement

Alvin Bernard, 38, of Miami Gardens, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the SBA.

“Alvin Bernard was a police officer sworn to uphold the law, yet he lied to obtain federal relief funds intended for businesses harmed by the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones. “His guilty plea holds him accountable for abusing the public trust and stealing from a program funded by American taxpayers.”

The EIDL program, established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provided financial assistance to qualifying businesses suffering economic injury during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many state and local governments banned certain businesses from operating or enacted capacity limits on businesses and venues that harmed their income. These federal programs aimed to help businesses survive and not lay off employees.

Applicants were required to certify, under penalty of perjury, that the information submitted — including the business’s gross revenues — was true and accurate.

Court records say that Bernard was employed as a police officer with the MGPD while serving as the sole manager and authorized representative of Vanity Properties LLC. Acting on behalf of the company, Bernard submitted an online EIDL application that falsely represented Vanity Properties’ gross revenues in order to qualify for federal disaster assistance.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

1 by scott.mcclallen





Specifically, Bernard falsely certified that Vanity Properties generated $127,881 in gross revenues for the 12-month period preceding Jan. 31, 2020. In reality, the company had not earned those revenues. Based on the false information, the SBA approved and disbursed a $63,900 EIDL by electronic funds transfer into Vanity Properties’ bank account.





Bernard faces a maximum sentence of two years in federal prison.

As part of his plea agreement, he also agreed to resign from the MGPD, surrender his Florida law enforcement certification, and permanently refrain from seeking recertification.

U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones; Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles of the FBI, Miami Field Office; Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Xerri of the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA OIG), Eastern Region; and Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

Advertisement

FBI Miami, SBA OIG Eastern Region, and USSS Miami Field Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward N. Stamm is prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Zack is handling asset forfeiture.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.