CIA Executive Pleads Guilty to $194 Million Fraud, Including 298 Gold Bars

David J. Rush, 49, of Ashburn, Virginia, pleaded guilty earlier this week to executing a scheme to defraud the federal government using his government position, resulting in a loss of about $194 million.

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According to court documents, Rush was employed in a senior executive-level position with a federal agency and held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) security clearance. He reached that position, in part, by lying about his education and military experience.

“Federal employees are entrusted with serving the American people, not themselves,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The Trump Administration is committed to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, including by prosecuting those who foolishly defraud American taxpayers.”

Rush used his position of extraordinary public trust to create fictitious government authorities – including a fabricated Special Access Program – to obtain U.S. government funds for his personal benefit. After receiving the funds, Rush bought gold bars and directed about $145 million in wire transfers, which he ultimately used to purchase luxury real estate, watches, and at least one car. As a result of his scheme, Rush fraudulently obtained approximately $193,590,400 in U.S. government funds.

TODAY: Senior Governmental Official Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme -David Rush was employed in a senior executive-level position with a federal agency and held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance. -Rush reached that position, in part, by lying about his education and military experience. Rush used his position of extraordinary public trust to create fictitious government authorities to obtain U.S. government funds for his personal benefit. -Once he received the funds, Rush acquired gold bars and directed approximately $145M in wire transfers that he ultimately used to purchase luxury real estate, watches, and at least one car. As a result of his scheme, Rush fraudulently obtained approximately $193M in U.S. government funds. Rush has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in January. Great work by @EDVAnews, @DOJNatSec, and many partners to ensure accountability for this fraudulent conduct. — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) October 6, 2026

“Following an internal investigation that identified potential crimes, CIA immediately referred this matter to the FBI,” said CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “David Rush abused his position and betrayed the public trust and should be held fully accountable for his actions. We appreciate our law enforcement partners in the FBI and Department of Justice for securing this outcome. The Agency is committed to ensuring that those entrusted with our Nation’s secrets are held to the absolute highest standard.”

On May 19, 2026, the FBI searched Rush’s residence and recovered 298 gold bars, approximately $2,106,550 in cash, €104,795, and numerous luxury watches.

“By his own admission, David Rush defrauded the government of hundreds of millions of dollars, and then misused those funds for extravagant purchases,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Rush betrayed his oath, his co-workers, and the American people and he will now face justice for his actions. This plea demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to protecting the public’s trust; and that no government position, security clearance, or access to government resources places anyone above the law.”

Rush had obtained the gold bars at an approximate cost to the government of $46 million. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Rush has agreed to forfeit the gold bars and currency found at his home, the fraudulently obtained properties, 30 watches (many of which were Rolexes), and two 2026 BMW Alpina vehicles, at least one of which is valued at approximately $172,000.

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“Our Intelligence Community must have the trust of the American people to operate effectively in a Nation committed to transparency and the rule of law,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Rush repeatedly betrayed that trust. He defrauded the United States out of approximately $194 million in real estate, jewelry, and other valuable property, including 298 gold bars. Worse, his self-serving actions threatened to erode public confidence in the intelligence services that must strive in secret to keep America safe. Thankfully, the efforts of the Department of Justice, its partners in law enforcement, and the Intelligence Community exposed Rush’s crimes. Today’s plea marks an important step in bringing Rush to justice.”

Rush is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2027. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, forfeiture, restitution, and a fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“The United States entrusted Davis Rush with the resources to protect our nation and its people, and for sheer avarice he chose to betray that trust for personal enrichment,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Theophani K. Stamos for the Eastern District of Virginia. “He robbed his country, not just of its treasury, but also of its faith. This office is committed to prosecuting those who undermine the security of the United States.”

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The case is prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Kevin C. Hakala and Kathryn D. DeMarco of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Raizza K. Ty, Gavin R. Tisdale, and Anthony T. Aminoff for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Criminal Investigative Service also provided valuable assistance to the investigation.

The Department of Justice’s investigation is continuing. The Director of National Intelligence has requested that the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community initiate an investigation.

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