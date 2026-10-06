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Former CIA Official Stole Nearly $200M in Taxpayer Funds to Buy Gold and Houses

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 06, 2026 7:00 PM
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Former CIA Official Stole Nearly $200M in Taxpayer Funds to Buy Gold and Houses
Polizeipraesidium Oberbayern Sued via AP

An ex-CIA official has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he was found in possession of $40 million worth of gold bars in his Maryland home, CBS reported on Tuesday afternoon.

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The outlet reported that David Rush invented bogus programs in order to funnel almost $200 million in taxpayer funds to himself, which he then used to purchase lavish homes and vast quantities of gold.

As part of his plea bargain, Rush has been ordered to forfeit $194 million in assets, which include nearly 300 gold bars, two BMWs, 35 “luxury watches,” and four Florida mansions.

Rush is eligible for up to 20 years in prison as a result of the crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2027.

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News Topics CIA | CRIME
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