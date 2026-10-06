Former CIA Official Stole Nearly $200M in Taxpayer Funds to Buy Gold and Houses

An ex-CIA official has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he was found in possession of $40 million worth of gold bars in his Maryland home, CBS reported on Tuesday afternoon.

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A former CIA official who was found with $40 million in gold bars in his home in May pleaded guilty on Tuesday, admitting he invented fake classified programs to divert nearly $200 million in government money that he used to buy Florida mansions and gold. https://t.co/wIIZMTyxwn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 6, 2026

David Rush, the former CIA officer arrested in May with gold bars in his home, has agreed to forfeit at least $194 million as part of a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud, CBS News reports. The forfeiture includes 298 gold bars, four luxury homes in Florida, two BMWs and 35 luxury watches. NBC News says investigators first reported 303 bars and revised the count to 298 Tuesday. Justice Department officials say Rush siphoned $194 million in government funds, NBC reports. Prosecutors say he invented fake classified programs to steer $145 million through a holding company to buy the Florida properties, and told contractors he was running a Top Secret project requiring gold deliveries. CBS reports that holding company still had about $38.6 million in its account. Court documents say he acted alone, per NBC. NBC also reports Rush admitted in his plea document that in late 2025 he disclosed details about a U.S. clandestine human source that could endanger the source's life. NBC says prosecutors stated at the hearing that the disclosure went to a foreign official, whose identity and country have not been reported. Rush, 49, faces up to 20 years and will be sentenced Jan. 28, NBC reports. Source:https://t.co/okeBSFNBB2 https://t.co/okeBSFNBB2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 6, 2026

Former senior CIA officer David Rush has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting he created a fake classified program to divert government money for his own benefit and disclosed information about a secret U.S. intelligence source to a foreign official. Investigators found nearly 300 gold bars and about $2 million in cash at his home. Prosecutors say the scheme included $145 million transferred for luxury South Florida properties and vehicles, plus $1.8 million for private charter flights. Rush faces up to 20 years in prison. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2026

The outlet reported that David Rush invented bogus programs in order to funnel almost $200 million in taxpayer funds to himself, which he then used to purchase lavish homes and vast quantities of gold.

As part of his plea bargain, Rush has been ordered to forfeit $194 million in assets, which include nearly 300 gold bars, two BMWs, 35 “luxury watches,” and four Florida mansions.

Rush is eligible for up to 20 years in prison as a result of the crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2027.

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