Feeding Our Future's 23rd Defendant Sentenced to Prison

A 23rd person has been sentenced to prison related to the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal.

United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced that Abdinasir Mahamed Abshir, 34, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

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Abshir is the 23rd defendant to be sentenced in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. More than 70 people have been charged in the scheme that stole from a program meant to feed hungry kids.

The sentence also reflects Abshir’s effort to tamper with a cooperating trial witness on February 18, 2025.

During the trial of his co-defendants in United States v. Aimee Bock and Salim Said, Abshir obstructed justice when he approached a cooperating witness prior to his scheduled testimony.

Abshir was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel on August 18, 2026.

“Today’s sentence makes clear that justice is not for sale, and those who try to buy their way out of accountability will not succeed. Our office is committed to protecting American taxpayer funds,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

Abshir previously pleaded guilty on March 7, 2025.

“The sentence imposed on Abdinasir Abshir reflects accountability not only for his role in a massive fraud scheme, but also for his deliberate attempt to undermine the integrity of the judicial process,” said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. “Witness tampering is an attack on the foundation of our justice system because it seeks to obstruct the truth and interfere with the fair administration of justice. Today’s sentence makes clear that such conduct carries serious consequences. The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to protecting witnesses, safeguarding the integrity of our courts, and ensuring that those who commit fraud are held fully accountable.”

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI with assistance from IRS Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“Abshir and his co-conspirators stole from a program meant to feed children while families were struggling, then tried to use money to corrupt the justice system,” said Adam Jobes, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Chicago Field Office. “Justice isn’t for sale, and IRS Criminal Investigation will hold accountable those who think their money puts them beyond its reach.”

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca E. Kline and Matthew C. Murphy prosecuted the case.

“Mr. Abshir’s guilty plea reflects the outstanding investigative teamwork by the Postal Inspection Service and our federal law enforcement partners,” said Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division Bryan Musgrove. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to holding white-collar criminals accountable for abusing the U.S. mail to facilitate fraudulent schemes.”

Lakeville Man is 23rd Defendant to be Sentenced in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme https://t.co/qYRO359SEo — U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) August 18, 2026

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