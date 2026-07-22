70th Defendant Pleads Guilty in $250 Million Feeding Our Future Fraud

The 70th defendant has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the $250 million fraud known as Feeding Our Future that stole money meant to feed hungry kids.

Abdirashid Bixi Dool, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme of more than $330,000.

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Dool pleaded guilty on July 13, 2026, and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

According to court documents, from about March 2021 through December 2021, Dool and his co-conspirators submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims to Feeding Our Future on behalf of two Minnesota nonprofit organizations, Bilaal Mosque, Inc. and Multicultural Resource Center, Inc. (MRC).

Although the nonprofits claimed to be operating meal sites in Pelican Rapids and Moorhead, Minnesota, that served tens of thousands of meals to children, the actual number of meals served was only a fraction of what was reported.

“This guilty plea is another step toward restoring integrity to programs meant to support children and families, and it highlights the importance of strong interagency cooperation to stop the fraud and seek accountability for taxpayers,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

As part of the scheme, Dool knowingly submitted falsified meal count sheets, inflated food purchase invoices, and fabricated rosters of children purportedly served at the sites. On some occasions, he knowingly and falsely claimed the sites served over 40,000 meals per week.

“Programs like the Federal Child Nutrition Program were created to help children at a time when many families were struggling just to put food on the table,” said Adam Jobes, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “Exploiting that hardship for personal gain is a betrayal of the public’s trust. Working shoulder to shoulder with our federal law enforcement partners, IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to follow the financial trail, expose these schemes, and hold accountable those who steal from programs meant to help our most vulnerable.”

In total, between approximately March 2021 and February 2022, Bilaal and MRC claimed to have served over 505,000 meals to children. The fraudulent submissions led the Minnesota Department of Education to pay nearly $1.1 million in federal child‑nutrition funds to the two nonprofit entities.

“The conviction of Abdirashid Dool reflects the FBI’s commitment to protecting Minnesotans and holding offenders accountable wherever they attempt to operate. The FBI, alongside our partners in the IRS-CI and the United States Attorney’s Office, will continue to aggressively pursue cases across the state to ensure those who misuse American taxpayer dollars are brought to justice,” said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson.

This case is part of an ongoing federal investigation into fraud involving pandemic‑related child‑nutrition programs.

“Today's guilty plea showcases our commitment to holding accountable the criminal actors who abused the U.S. Mail in an effort to commit widespread fraud and to divert funds intended for those most in need,” said Bryan Musgrove, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Denver Division. “We stand ready with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who exploit taxpayer-funded benefit programs through fraud schemes.”

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

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“Financial fraud threatens the integrity of our communities, and HSI is unwavering in our commitment to confront it,” said Homeland Security Investigations St. Paul Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy. “By working side by side with our partners, we ensure those who commit these crimes are held accountable and justice is served.”

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca E. Kline, Matthew C. Murphy, and Austin L. Bowyer are prosecuting the case.

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