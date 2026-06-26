Fugitive in Massive Child Food Fraud Case Captured Overseas

A man accused of stealing millions of dollars from a fund meant to feed hungry children was arrested on Thursday in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42, of Burnsville, Minnesota—one of the orchestrators of the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme—was taken into custody earlier this week.

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Eidleh was among the defendants originally charged by indictment in the Feeding Our Future scheme on September 13, 2022.

The indictment alleges 31 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

#News Man Taken into Custody in Somalia for Role in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme



Today, United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen and #FBIMinneapolis Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson announced Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, of Burnsville, Minnesota—one of the… pic.twitter.com/93cIsn8gEK — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 26, 2026





Court documents say that Eidleh was an employee of Feeding Our Future who was responsible for recruiting and supporting Federal Child Nutrition Program sites under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship.

“This defendant was a central figure in one of the largest fraud schemes in Minnesota history,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “He not only stole taxpayer dollars, but he also robbed vulnerable children of critical resources they desperately needed. Rather than answer for his crimes in the United States, he fled to Somalia in a futile attempt to evade justice. That attempt ended thanks to the exceptional work of our FBI partners. The Department of Justice will continue to track down and prosecute fraudsters wherever they run and wherever they hide.”

He and other Feeding Our Future employees solicited and received bribes and kickbacks from individuals and companies seeking approval to operate fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program sites. The indictment describes Feeding Our Future as operating a pay‑to‑play scheme in which operators of fraudulent meal sites kicked back a portion of their illicit proceeds to employees, including Eidleh, often disguised as “consulting fees” through shell companies.

“Eidleh’s capture shows that, if you commit fraud against the American taxpayer, and try hiding across the globe, the long arm of justice will find you,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. “We salute the FBI’s work in finding Eidleh, and are grateful to all our federal and international partners that help us hold accountable those who defraud our government.”

The indictment alleges that Eidleh created his own Federal Child Nutrition Program sites in the name of nominee owners and fraudulently claimed that the sites were serving meals to thousands of children per day.

“With the apprehension of Abdikerm Eidleh, the FBI's partnerships with law enforcement worldwide again send a message—the FBI’s reach is far and wide; we will track down and bring to justice any fugitive, from anywhere,” said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. “According to the indictment, Eidleh's alleged fraud took millions of dollars from programs designed for children and families in need. When the alleged fraud was uncovered, he unwisely tried to hide from justice on the other side of the world. The FBI and our partners will shine a light on fraudsters wherever they may try to hide. The FBI extends its sincere appreciation to the National Intelligence and Security Agency of Somalia for their outstanding partnership in locating and apprehending Eidleh so he may be brought to justice.”

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He also allegedly created shell companies purporting to be meal vendors for those sites and created and submitted fraudulent invoices to obtain, misappropriate, and defraud federal nutrition program funds. Eidleh deposited more than $5 million in kickbacks, bribes, and other fraud proceeds into accounts associated with his shell companies, using them to conceal the true nature and source of the illegally obtained funds.

“Every dollar stolen from the pockets of hardworking Americans emphasizes the Postal Inspection Service’s commitment to protecting our communities,” said Bryan Musgrove, Inspector in Charge, Denver Division. “This arrest shows that criminals who abuse the financial system and exploit innocent people for their own gain will not escape their day in court. They are not above the law. Postal inspectors continue to be relentless in their pursuit of justice.”

This case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, IRS – Criminal Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca E. Kline, Matthew C. Murphy, and Austin Bowyer are prosecuting these cases.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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