Jamaican Man Pleads Guilty in $3.4 Million Lottery Scam Targeting Vulnerable Americans

A Jamaican man has pleaded guilty to committing mail and wire fraud through a fraud scheme that took at least $3.4 million from over 25 victims.

Sefton Stewart, age 40, will be sentenced by United States District Judge Paul Maloney and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Advertisement

Court documents say that between October 2019 and September 2024, Stewart, Danielle Diarbakerly, and others participated in a scheme to defraud people in the United States by claiming they had won large prizes (cash and luxury vehicles) in a multistate lottery.

To claim the prizes, victims were told they had to pay taxes and fees associated with their winnings. None of those false representations were true, and the conspirators used fake bank and U.S. government documents to convince some victims to believe the fraudulent representations and promises.

“This defendant helped operate a scheme that preyed on some of our most vulnerable citizens. Today’s guilty plea is an important step toward justice for the victims and demonstrates our commitment to holding international fraudsters accountable,” said U.S. Attorney VerHey, who prosecuted co-conspirator Danielle Diarbakerly last year. Diarbakerly, a Florida resident, pleaded guilty in August 2025 to conspiracy to launder money obtained in the fraud scheme and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for her role.

A large portion of the victim funds ultimately were sent to Jamaica, where Stewart resided, and a substantial part of the scheme was executed. At least one of the scheme’s victims was a resident of West Michigan, which prompted U.S. Attorney VerHey to file charges.

“Homeland Security Investigations is committed to protecting the public from transnational criminal organizations that target vulnerable individuals through complex fraud schemes,” said Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Scott Bauer, Grand Rapids Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “This case demonstrates the importance of international cooperation and the dedication of our agents to pursue justice for victims, no matter where the perpetrators may reside. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who exploit innocent people are held accountable.”

Stewart was extradited to Grand Rapids, Michigan from Jamaica by the U.S. Marshals Service in March 2026 and has been detained since his arrival. After serving his sentence, Stewart will be removed from the United States.

“The defendant in today’s announcement and their prosecuted co-conspirator share one trait in common – greed,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Kuszynski, Detroit Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). “This desire for money, along with the power and material items it buys, drove them to commit crimes against many of the vulnerable in our society. Thanks to the financial expertise and diligence of IRS-CI special agents, who worked side-by-side with our law enforcement partners to uncover these schemes, these criminals are facing the consequences of their actions.”

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) are jointly investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris O’Connor is prosecuting it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.