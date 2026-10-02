While North Carolinians Went Homeless, This Is What Roy Cooper Did With Hurricane Relief Funds

After two disastrous hurricanes swept through North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper took $100 million in disaster relief funds and redirected it to low-income housing, regardless of whether or not those citizens lost their homes in the storms.

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Five years later, a report by WHQR found more than a thousand families still hadn't had their hurricane-damaged homes rebuilt or repaired.

Roy Cooper steered $100M in NC disaster relief to low-income housing as hurricane victims went without homes https://t.co/eGaEMsYNTy pic.twitter.com/YaMorR57Mb — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2026

Here's more:

One of the affordable housing projects, Starway Village, was a $9 million 278-unit complex that opened to people earning $45,000 a year, about 12 miles away from the beach. Critically, those affordable housing projects do not require applicants to be hurricane victims.

Cooper’s team refused to comment, but the state office defended the affordable housing program, arguing it did not hamper the recovery for storm victims. “When determining program needs and funding, NCORR worked in collaboration with HUD [Department of Housing & Urban Development] to determine and prioritize needs in storm-impacted areas, while also ensuring full compliance with federal requirements for use of the funds,” a NCORR spokesperson told The Post.

This should end Cooper's campaign for the Senate.

Death penalty — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 2, 2026

Only fair.

So no homes and violent criminals are released into your communities on Cooper's watch. What an excellent track record.

If it weren't for the Amish, many in the hardest hit region of NC would still be homeless. The Amish were still building homes two years later!! It was a labor of love for them.

Meanwhile....what was @RoyCooperNC doing?!?! — Lagertha (@LagerthaUSA) October 2, 2026

And Democrats repaid the Amish community by targeting them for mandatory vaccinations.

The state defended this. It's indefensible.

How many illegals got homes while NC citizens slept in tents during the winter in the mountains after Helene? https://t.co/0iErT6xSvT — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) October 2, 2026

Even one is one too many.

If you pay taxes there will never be money to help you. If you don’t pay taxes you will always be taken care of. That won’t hold forever. https://t.co/lPKfQCeXLw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 2, 2026

Things are going to get really ugly when it does stop.

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THIS is the REAL ROY COOPER.



NC has had enough of him! https://t.co/nljlHmnaDI — Allen Mashburn (@RealMashburn4NC) October 2, 2026

This is the real Roy Cooper.

Storm victims waited YEARS for their homes to be rebuilt.



But Roy Cooper poured MILLIONS that should’ve gone directly to them into other projects.



That’s Cooper’s legacy: North Carolinians in need left out in the cold. https://t.co/UjJ6DHc5xm — Speaker Destin Hall (@ncspeakerhall) October 2, 2026

Kamala Harris herself said equity should be considered when distributing disaster aid. Fred Clark, running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th District wants to tie federal funding — including disaster relief — to abortion policies, forcing pro-life states to bend the knee.

Democrats use their power to pick winners and losers, and taxpaying Americans always lose.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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