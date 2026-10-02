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While North Carolinians Went Homeless, This Is What Roy Cooper Did With Hurricane Relief Funds

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 6:00 PM
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While North Carolinians Went Homeless, This Is What Roy Cooper Did With Hurricane Relief Funds
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

After two disastrous hurricanes swept through North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper took $100 million in disaster relief funds and redirected it to low-income housing, regardless of whether or not those citizens lost their homes in the storms.

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Five years later, a report by WHQR found more than a thousand families still hadn't had their hurricane-damaged homes rebuilt or repaired.

Here's more:

One of the affordable housing projects, Starway Village, was a $9 million 278-unit complex that opened to people earning $45,000 a year, about 12 miles away from the beach.

Critically, those affordable housing projects do not require applicants to be hurricane victims.


Cooper’s team refused to comment, but the state office defended the affordable housing program, arguing it did not hamper the recovery for storm victims.

“When determining program needs and funding, NCORR worked in collaboration with HUD [Department of Housing & Urban Development] to determine and prioritize needs in storm-impacted areas, while also ensuring full compliance with federal requirements for use of the funds,” a NCORR spokesperson told The Post.

This should end Cooper's campaign for the Senate.

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Only fair.

So no homes and violent criminals are released into your communities on Cooper's watch. What an excellent track record.

And Democrats repaid the Amish community by targeting them for mandatory vaccinations.

The state defended this. It's indefensible.

Even one is one too many.

Things are going to get really ugly when it does stop.

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This is the real Roy Cooper.

Kamala Harris herself said equity should be considered when distributing disaster aid. Fred Clark, running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th District wants to tie federal funding — including disaster relief — to abortion policies, forcing pro-life states to bend the knee.

Democrats use their power to pick winners and losers, and taxpaying Americans always lose.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOMELESSNESS | NORTH CAROLINA | ROY COOPER
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