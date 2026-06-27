Bronx Woman Pleads Guilty in $4 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

A New York woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Ciera Washington, age 35, of the Bronx, New York, allegedly stole information of Medicaid beneficiaries and used to obtain prescription medication.

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Washington’s guilty plea followed the creation of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The announcement was made by First Assistant U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III; Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Naomi Gruchacz, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG); and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

Washington admitted that from April 2023 through October 2024, she worked with Raven White, Bryan Otero, and others to steal the personally identifiable information of Medicaid beneficiaries and use that information to fraudulently obtain prescription medications from pharmacies throughout the Northeastern United States. She further admitted that the conspiracy causes a loss of nearly $4 million to the New York Medicaid program and tens of thousands of dollars to pharmacies.



First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III said “Healthcare fraud is theft from both the taxpayers and the vulnerable individuals these programs are designed to serve. This office is committed to pursuing individuals such as Ms. Washington who abuse public benefit programs for personal gain. Working alongside our partners, we will continue to root out fraud and recover stolen funds for the American People.”

Washington agreed to forfeit over $400,000 in proceeds she obtained in connection with her crimes and to consent to an order of restitution for the losses they caused.



“Americans suffer when criminals like Ms. Washington and her co-defendants defraud government programs. This investigation proves the FBI will not stand by while deceptive individuals compromise invaluable programs designed to help our citizens who need it most.” Said Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge Albany FBI.

At sentencing on October 14, 2026, Washington faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment on the fraud count and a mandatory term of 2 years on the aggravated identity theft count, which must run consecutively to any term imposed on the fraud count. She also faces a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

“This egregious fraud committed by the defendant is hazardous in several ways. Actions like hers can harm Medicaid beneficiaries by violating their benefits and privacy information, harm the Medicaid program by driving up costs for prescriptions that were not legitimate, and harm the public through the diversion of prescription medication outside of legitimate drug channels,” stated Naomi D. Gruchacz, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “We appreciate our strong collaborative partnership with both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York State Comptroller’s Office to root out this type of fraud within HHS programs.”

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The FBI, HHS-OIG, and the New York State Comptroller’s Office are investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikayla Espinosa is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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