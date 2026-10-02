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Maine Is Facing a Massive Budget Shortfall

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 4:30 PM
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Maine Is Facing a Massive Budget Shortfall
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Just the other day, former President Barack Obama told us if women ran the world for two years, they'd solve a bunch of our problems. But in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills — a woman – has driven the state's budget into a massive shortfall. For next year, the state faces a $1.3 billion shortfall with a $1.085 billion gap in the General Fund and $256.7 million gap in roads.

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The largest drivers of this shortfall, according to The Maine Wire, are Medicaid and school budgets. Now Democrats in Augusta have a choice: cut spending or raise taxes, again.

Here's more:

The budget office explains the problem plainly: "One-time transfers and financing measures support the near-term budget but do not address these recurring gaps."

By “recurring gaps” the budget offices means the utter inability to fund Democrat wishlist policies on permanent basis unless the governor is hiding a pot of gold somewhere in the Blaine House.

The budget catastrophe is a sharp contrast from the tight fiscal ship Gov. Mills and the Democratic majority inherited.

General Fund spending approved for the current two-year budget totals $12 billion. The final budget under Republican Gov. Paul LePage totaled $7.215 billion. Democrats have added $4.785 billion, a 66.3% increase before inflation. The forecast calls for another $1.256 billion in spending in the next budget. Available resources grow just $322.4 million.

Mills would leave a projected $13.256 billion in General Fund appropriations, 83.7% above LePage's final two-year total.

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During her tenure, Mills has implemented or increased 32 taxes and it's still not enough.

The fraud is inexcusable, and Democrats insisting they can fix these problems by taxing us more is an insult to our intelligence.

And then Democrats have the audacity to tell us we're greedy if we want to keep our money.

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The good news is Janet Mills is term-limited. Democrat Hannah Pingree and Republican Bobby Charles are running to replace her as governor. Mills, however, did try to take her failed policies to the U.S. Senate, but dropped out of the race in April.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE | MEDICAID | TAXES
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