Maine Is Facing a Massive Budget Shortfall

Just the other day, former President Barack Obama told us if women ran the world for two years, they'd solve a bunch of our problems. But in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills — a woman – has driven the state's budget into a massive shortfall. For next year, the state faces a $1.3 billion shortfall with a $1.085 billion gap in the General Fund and $256.7 million gap in roads.

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The largest drivers of this shortfall, according to The Maine Wire, are Medicaid and school budgets. Now Democrats in Augusta have a choice: cut spending or raise taxes, again.

🚨DEMO-CRATER: Maine Faces a Catastrophic $1.3 BILLION budget shortfall in 2027.



The state projects a $1.085 billion gap in the General Fund, which pays for schools, health care and most state operations.



Roads face another $256.7 million gap.



The largest drivers of the… pic.twitter.com/grWei1yGNn — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 1, 2026

Here's more:

The budget office explains the problem plainly: "One-time transfers and financing measures support the near-term budget but do not address these recurring gaps." By “recurring gaps” the budget offices means the utter inability to fund Democrat wishlist policies on permanent basis unless the governor is hiding a pot of gold somewhere in the Blaine House. The budget catastrophe is a sharp contrast from the tight fiscal ship Gov. Mills and the Democratic majority inherited. General Fund spending approved for the current two-year budget totals $12 billion. The final budget under Republican Gov. Paul LePage totaled $7.215 billion. Democrats have added $4.785 billion, a 66.3% increase before inflation. The forecast calls for another $1.256 billion in spending in the next budget. Available resources grow just $322.4 million. Mills would leave a projected $13.256 billion in General Fund appropriations, 83.7% above LePage's final two-year total.

During her tenure, Mills has implemented or increased 32 taxes and it's still not enough.

Here's the record of @GovJanetMills 32 new and increased taxes and fees over her time as governor... and it's STILL not enough, because Augusta Democrats so dramatically increased spending! https://t.co/CHMuBXO8aW — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) October 1, 2026

The fraud is inexcusable, and Democrats insisting they can fix these problems by taxing us more is an insult to our intelligence.

Rinse and repeat. Party squanders all our money, fraud, immigration, fake social services. People sick of it, elect another party to try to do better, party cuts services, gets blamed for cutting services, squanders our money for other reasons, people get sick and elect other… https://t.co/Bxkrx7kdOf — Mainer's Motive 🇺🇸 (@MainersMotive) October 1, 2026

And then Democrats have the audacity to tell us we're greedy if we want to keep our money.

Shocker.........NOT! Vote like your life depends on it. Get this leftist scum out of office. We cannot survive anymore taxes to pay for criminals and people who DO NOT BELONG HERE!



Maine needs to look after Mainers and look after our vets and elderly, better schools and… https://t.co/Zttaiy4uxC — Louise Derheydt (@LDerheydt) October 1, 2026

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The good news is Janet Mills is term-limited. Democrat Hannah Pingree and Republican Bobby Charles are running to replace her as governor. Mills, however, did try to take her failed policies to the U.S. Senate, but dropped out of the race in April.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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