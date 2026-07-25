Feeding Our Future Fraudster Gets 10 More Years for Trying to Buy a Verdict

Another person has been sentenced to prison related to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 37, was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment for attempting to bribe a federal juror during his 2024 fraud trial.

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He was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud in St. Paul on July 22, 2026.

Abdiaziz Farah was previously sentenced on August 6, 2025, for his role in exploiting a federally funded child nutrition program.

“Tampering with a juror is an assault on the integrity of the courts and the foundation of our democracy,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. “This sentence sends an unmistakable message that justice is not for sale.”

Court documents say that shortly after jury selection in Farah’s 2024 trial for his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, Farah and several of his associates, including Ladan Mohamed Ali, 33, Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 25, Said Shafii Farah, 44, and Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 25, conspired to bribe one of the jurors in exchange for a not‑guilty verdict.

“Today’s sentencing highlights the seriousness of attempting to corrupt the justice system. Abdiaziz Farah was already serving a significant sentence for defrauding the Federal Child Nutrition Program, and this additional conviction shows that efforts to bribe a jury will be met with firm consequences,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Benni Jonsson, who is in charge of the FBI Minneapolis Criminal Branch. “The FBI, along with federal prosecutors, will continue pursuing accountability for those charged in this case and anyone who attempts to undermine the integrity of our judicial process.”

Among other things, Farah and his co‑conspirators researched the juror online, surveilled her home, and tracked her movements.

“Abdiaziz Farah had already been held accountable for stealing from a program meant to feed children, yet he still chose to recruit others to help corrupt the justice system by bribing a juror,” said Adam Jobes, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “When someone tries to buy a verdict, they are attacking the integrity of every courtroom and every citizen who depends on a fair trial. This sentence should leave no doubt that anyone who tries to manipulate our judicial process will be found, prosecuted, and held accountable.”

On June 2, 2024, Ladan Ali delivered a bag containing $120,000 in cash to the juror’s residence, with a promise of more money if the juror voted to acquit. The juror immediately reported the bribery attempt to law enforcement. The following morning, the Court ordered Farah to surrender his phone to law enforcement. Before doing so, however, Farah conducted a factory reset to delete evidence of his involvement in the bribery scheme.

Earlier this week, the 70th defendant in the fraud scheme pleaded guilty.

“Today’s sentencing reflects the outstanding collaboration of law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota” said Bryan Musgrove, Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service. “Postal Inspectors worked closely with our partners to hold Abdiaziz Farah accountable for his crimes. Despite the defendant’s efforts to abuse the legal process, justice prevailed.”

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This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI with assistance from IRS – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“When Farah and his co-conspirators filled that bag with money, they were attempting not only to commit bribery, but to undermine the sanctity of our criminal justice system,” said Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. “I am proud of our work alongside our criminal justice partners to identify these criminals and help bring them to justice.”

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca E. Kline and Matthew C. Murphy prosecuted the case.

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