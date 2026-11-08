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Dave Chappelle Claims to 'Feel Better' Remembering the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 08, 2026 10:00 AM
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Dave Chappelle Claims to 'Feel Better' Remembering the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dave Chappelle, one of the most famous comedians in the world, is coming under fire after joking about how he “feels better” following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

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“Ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” Chappelle told the laughing crowd.

“I know that I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling,” Chappelle continued. “I didn’t ask to feel this way, but I’ll just be driving like ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh.’”

Kirk was no stranger to defending Chappelle from violence himself, however. In May 2022, Chappelle was charged on-stage by a knife-wielding individual who tackled Chappelle. Chappelle escaped the dangerous encounter uninjured. Kirk would lambaste the decision from authorities to not charge his attacker.

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Chappelle’s decision to make light of the murder of Kirk comes just days after numerous advertisers began terminating their relationship with podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan for laughing about “digging it up and doing it again.”

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | ENTERTAINMENT
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