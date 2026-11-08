Dave Chappelle Claims to 'Feel Better' Remembering the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Dave Chappelle, one of the most famous comedians in the world, is coming under fire after joking about how he “feels better” following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

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DAVE CHAPPELLE: “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.” Sick. https://t.co/3gp7eE8aS5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2026

"I'm so happy Charlie Kirk was killed. I can't help it, it's involuntary." -Dave Chappelle tonight at Madison Square Garden — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) November 8, 2026

“Ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” Chappelle told the laughing crowd.

“I know that I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling,” Chappelle continued. “I didn’t ask to feel this way, but I’ll just be driving like ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh.’”

Kirk was no stranger to defending Chappelle from violence himself, however. In May 2022, Chappelle was charged on-stage by a knife-wielding individual who tackled Chappelle. Chappelle escaped the dangerous encounter uninjured. Kirk would lambaste the decision from authorities to not charge his attacker.

By refusing to charge the armed maniac who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage, George Gascon is sending a clear message that public acts of political violence are justifiable—and even encouraged—against anyone who dares speak out against The Regime. It’s Sinister & Un-American. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 5, 2022

Chappelle’s decision to make light of the murder of Kirk comes just days after numerous advertisers began terminating their relationship with podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan for laughing about “digging it up and doing it again.”

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