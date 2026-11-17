It’s pathetic. Congressional Republicans are about to enter the political wilderness for years; come January, they’re stepping on rakes concerning crucial agenda items. Yeah, I can see why so many GOP voters stayed home in 2026. If this is how it’s going to go, why would a Trump supporter who just got involved in politics in 2016 vote for Republicans? We must get these judicial nominees through, and we have Republican senators running competing agendas and messing up the works. Like, what are we doing here, folks (via The Hill):

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday knocked Republicans for pushing back on President Trump’s efforts to install more judges before Democrats take control in the 120th Congress in January. DeSantis reacted to a Reuters report about the GOP resistance to an “appointment blitz.” “Ugh. And Republicans wonder why they have problems with base voter enthusiasm,” DeSantis wrote Sunday on the social platform X. The outlet reported that Republican lawmakers have confirmed 57 of Trump’s nominees for lifetime seats on district and appeals courts. Some Senate Republicans have blocked or questioned three nominees tapped for their home states. The White House withdrew its nomination to place U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals after he was blocked by GOP Sens. John Boozman (Ark.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.). The administration swapped Rudofsky with Arkansas Supreme Court Justice J. Cody Hiland. Other Republicans set to leave the Senate in January, namely Sens. Alan Armstrong (Okla.), John Cornyn (Texas) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) –– the latter two being on the Senate Judiciary Committee –– have either withheld support or helped block candidates. Tillis also said there must be more “respect” from the White House to senators when tapping judges for their states, the report stated.

Bloomberg: Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is poised to reject Trump’s last minute judicial pick for the US District Court for the Northen District of Texas. https://t.co/FBJIbUd62o — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 16, 2026

🚨 NOW: Rep. Tim Burchett just angrily STORMED OUT of a committee meeting saying a backroom deal was cut to let Democrats control what they do! "We're going to BLOW IT because we're not acting like we're in the majority! [We] allow the Democrats to tell us what to do. It's just UNBELIEVABLE!" "At some point we're going to have to give some guts. This town is crooked as a dog's leg and I'm disgusted." "Had some amendments that were cutting regulation things that we should, as Republicans, do. Because of backroom deals they cut, they won't allow any amendments on the bill because the Democrats didn't agree to it! So here we are in the majority and we're not allowed to do that!" "And I guarantee you when the Democrats are in the majority, which they very much could be because of this kind of garbage — [they won't do this]." "I want to FIGHT." 🔥 — Capitol Leaks (@CapitolLeaks1) November 16, 2026

Some people still don’t get it. What the hell is going on? If we fumble this, it’s truly unforgivable. The GOP can’t even do the lame-duck right. I knew the cockamamie idea of ramming through a Supreme Court nominee during this session was nuts. Justice Samuel Alito vowed to stay on for this upcoming SCOTUS term. Yet Justice Clarence Thomas is up there in age. In fact, both men are, and I doubt either will last past 2030. The GOP likely won’t regain control of the Senate until 2032. Yeah, the GOP mulled this over with the Supreme Court’s composition, but no way this works. Not with this lot. If Thomas left and we needed to confirm someone in the lame duck, no doubt the GOP would bungle it. They’re derailing Trump’s judicial picks as we speak. It’s just — you cannot make this up.

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Republicans holding up Trump’s judicial nominees: .Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Cornyn (R-TX) Alan Armstrong (R-OK) Tom Cotton (R-AR). — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) November 16, 2026

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