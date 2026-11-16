Democrats Have a Multi-Trillion Dollar Agenda. How Is This Policy Even a Debate?

Is this a serious debate? It has to happen: we’re talking about Democrats in power. There’s going to be a laundry list of initiatives, and it’s going to cost us a lot of money. It’s a multi-trillion-dollar agenda, and these people think tax increases are up for discussion? No, they’re going to happen. And if they don’t, they can’t move on a host of issues that will surely infuriate their base, which is one step removed from wheeling out a guillotine to enact change (via WSJ):

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Democrats enter the new Congress with huge majorities and a broad consensus to reverse President Trump’s tariffs and Republicans’ cuts to spending on Medicaid, food stamps and health-insurance subsidies. The thornier debate: Whether and how to cover the potentially trillion-dollar-plus price tag. Party lawmakers are weighing when to attach tax increases to their major legislation, as they design an agenda for 2027 that aims to make laws when possible and shows the public the stakes in the 2028 election. Many Democrats favor tying tax increases to higher spending because they want to avoid deepening historically large U.S. budget deficits. They see political advantages in pairing policies that lower consumers’ costs with higher levies on wealthy people and corporations. Even bills with tax increases that would almost certainly get blocked by Senate Republicans or the president could function as a muscle-memory-building dress rehearsal for 2029, when Democrats hope to control Congress and the White House. But Democrats’ best chances of maneuvering bills past the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster barrier and Trump’s veto threats into laws that benefit people in the near term probably lie in avoiding the corporate and individual tax hikes that Republicans will resist. And some Democratic lawmakers are wary of boxing themselves in with promises to pay for everything. “We should pay for some of it, for sure,” said Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass.), who is reclaiming the gavel of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

Yeah, well, that’s their problem. Maybe they tweak things or even dump them, but the adage about campaigning in poetry and governing in prose comes to mind. For some in the Democrat Party base, that might not be what they want to hear. And this new majority has a sizeable portion of rebels who seem willing, if not determined, to defy the leadership. There’s no Pelosi anymore, so no heavyweight to hamstring troublemakers the way she did with the squad. There’s just Hakeem Jeffries, and that’s not saying much.

Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) appears to embody Margaret Thatcher's warning that “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” Asked how he will pay for everything being promised, Colom responded “we’ll figure it out." So it begins. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 15, 2026

I'm just amused right now. No tax increases for their agenda. Are we hitting Hunter Biden's crackpipe here?

Last Note: This is not good.

Democrats Now Control Every House Seat on West Coast and Southern U.S. Border https://t.co/bWAyMjvZLT — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 14, 2026

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