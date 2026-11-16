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This Detroit Lions' Touchdown Celebration Was Unusual to Say the Lease

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 16, 2026 12:15 AM
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This Detroit Lions' Touchdown Celebration Was Unusual to Say the Lease
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The Detroit Lions obliterated the New England Patriots 35-10 in Germany on Sunday morning. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left the game with an ankle injury after being sacked by Lions’ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who blew out his knee while celebrating the play. Detroit is bracing for the worst.

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Yet the Lions opted for an unusual touchdown celebration that horrified some observers. In the third quarter, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored his second touchdown, and the team performed the ‘human centipede’ as their celebration:

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If you don’t get the reference, it’s based on a 2009 horror film called The Human Centipede, which drew two sequels. Why two other films were made is beyond me, but it’s about a deranged scientist who uses human captives, mutilates them, and sews them together — to form a centipede. I won’t go into details. I’m a huge horror fan, but this movie is a lot to handle. No, I didn’t watch the sequels, which, again, are just totally unnecessary. 

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | GERMANY | MOVIES | NFL | SPORTS
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