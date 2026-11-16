This Detroit Lions' Touchdown Celebration Was Unusual to Say the Lease

The Detroit Lions obliterated the New England Patriots 35-10 in Germany on Sunday morning. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left the game with an ankle injury after being sacked by Lions’ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who blew out his knee while celebrating the play. Detroit is bracing for the worst.

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Aidan Hutchinson suffered an injury on this play and went to the locker room. (📺 FOX) https://t.co/ysx9NLmNHF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2026

Yet the Lions opted for an unusual touchdown celebration that horrified some observers. In the third quarter, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored his second touchdown, and the team performed the ‘human centipede’ as their celebration:

The Lions have a unique celebration after Amon-Ra St. Brown's second touchdown of the game 🦁 🎥 @colton_pouncy https://t.co/3QPQod2HEu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 15, 2026

A human centipede celebration is INSANE. 😂😂https://t.co/1iPHEVhFQJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2026

This is disgusting. My kids were watching. Fine them all $500,000! @NFL @NFLOfficiating https://t.co/ff02iPLUvq — Matt Froehlich (@Matt_Fra_) November 15, 2026

If you don’t get the reference, it’s based on a 2009 horror film called The Human Centipede, which drew two sequels. Why two other films were made is beyond me, but it’s about a deranged scientist who uses human captives, mutilates them, and sews them together — to form a centipede. I won’t go into details. I’m a huge horror fan, but this movie is a lot to handle. No, I didn’t watch the sequels, which, again, are just totally unnecessary.

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