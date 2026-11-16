How the Outdated Voting Rights Act of 1965 Is Used to Hurt Republicans

The fake news and scholars on the Left talk about the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) as if it’s some important, revered piece of legislation, but they never talk about how its purpose has long since sunsetted and is used now for nothing but to hurt Republicans. Unfortunately, members of Congress don’t dare to vote against renewing it, since Democrats will scream that they are racist.

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The VRA was originally passed in response to barriers that kept black people from registering and voting in much of the South after Reconstruction. It was based on the 15th Amendment’s ban on racial discrimination in voting, which provides, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” But it has gone far beyond what the Constitution says.

The discrimination, which was put into place by Democrats in the South, was fixed years ago. Black voter registration versus white voter registration rates narrowed substantially. But Congress kept renewing it and updating it with more onerous laws.

The main part of the VRA, Section 2, prohibits voting laws and rules that discriminate against minorities. Any change made by Republicans that might possibly encourage more Republicans to vote, or that adds election integrity measures, can be labeled by Democrats as discriminatory against black people or other minorities, and it is easy for the left to find complicit judges to go along with these bogus assertions. Most lawsuits are filed under this section.

In 2023, Chief Justice John Roberts authored a majority opinion for the Supreme Court ruling that Alabama violated Section 2. In a 5-4 decision, the court upheld lower courts’ rulings finding that Alabama’s redistricting should have included two majority-black districts, not just one. This had nothing to do with racial discrimination, but with helping Democrats.

The VRA was intended to apply to Southern states where there were reports of discrimination. But it also added Arizona in the 1975 amendments, even though there wasn’t any evidence of discrimination. Congress solely included Arizona because of the state’s large hispanic population, for providing English-only election materials, and for lower minority voter turnout. Three rural counties were included first in 1965 because they required literacy tests for Native Americans, but the counties quickly removed them and the inclusion was dropped.

Some of the later changes to VRA have nothing to do with discrimination but twist its meaning to punish the now heavily Republican Southern states, like the 1975 changes in Section 203, which forced those states to provide ballots in Spanish or other languages, and to provide bilingual poll workers. It’s proven extremely onerous and expensive to print ballots that are lengthy, and finding enough temporary bilingual poll workers. Ballots during big election years are already very long, when all of the ballot measures and judges are included, so doubling their length with a Spanish version overwhelms voters.

There is no valid reason why citizens who can’t speak English shouldn’t have to figure out the English on their ballots, especially in the modern era when they can easily ask AI in a few seconds to translate them. Similarly, at polling locations, there is no reason why those voters can’t use a smartphone to translate their questions to ask poll workers, or call a central hotline to speak to an interpreter.

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The original 1965 version covered Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Virginia entirely, plus many counties in North Carolina and a few elsewhere. Later expansions brought in Texas, Arizona, Alaska, and additional localities; parts of California, Florida, New York, and Michigan. By 2013, nine states were fully covered and others partially covered.

The Supreme Court eliminated part of the VRA in 2013, holding in Shelby County v. Holder that Section 4(b), which provided the criteria for which states would be covered, was unconstitutional. Roberts said in his opinion that Congress could not continue to single out jurisdictions under the principle of equal state sovereignty without present-day evidence.

The decision removed states from the onerous burden of Section 5. Section 5 forced states in the South to undergo “preclearance,” which means getting federal approval first before changing their voting laws and rules. The covered jurisdictions had the burden of proving the change had neither a discriminatory purpose nor a discriminatory effect — a huge infringement on federalism. Proposed redistricting maps were rejected and forced to be redrawn due to this. The Department of Justice issued objections to thousands of proposed changes over the decades.

Although preclearance is no longer enforced, Sections 2 and 203 remain in place nationwide, and Congress doesn’t have the numbers to repeal them. The last time Congress renewed the VRA in 2006, the Senate voted 98-0 and the House of Representatives 390-33 to extend it. Ending the preclearance requirement made little difference, since activist Democrats just switched to filing lawsuits under the other sections.

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This is a classic example of how the Democrats get away with pretending Republicans are racist. They prey upon low-information voters who buy into their lofty talk about the VRA and the outdated stereotype that Southern states are racist. Leftist voting groups and media like NPR issue fawning articles decrying the evils of racism and praising the VRA as if it’s the Bible. In reality, years ago it became nothing more than using minorities as a tool to unethically give Democrats an advantage.

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