GOP Sheds Leadership Burden for Comfort of Minority

The Republican Party did it again. After Americans trusted the GOP in 2024 with the mantle of leadership by giving the party control of Congress and the White House, they squandered their opportunity. After passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill” in 2025, Congress took an extended vacation. No significant legislation was passed for the rest of the term, leaving important legislation such as the “Save America Act” in congressional limbo.

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The voters responded with fury in the 2026 election and gave the Republican Party one of the worst losses in midterm election history. The GOP lost at least 45 House seats and 9 Senate seats. While the final tally will not be known for several weeks, it will likely be the most catastrophic loss for the Republican Party since 1958, when the GOP lost 61 congressional seats.

The 2026 losses will undoubtedly exceed the huge 1974 losses of 53 congressional seats after the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon's resignation. No wonder some Republican Party leaders believe congressional leadership has been lost for a generation and that victory in the 2028 presidential election is unattainable.

Even a potential 2028 presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, labeled the massive GOP losses “close to an extinction-level event for Republicans.” The governor blamed the Republican Party for focusing on issues such as “transgender” athletes. He said, “That was not the issue motivating voters.”

Instead, he claimed that the Democrats “outflanked” Republicans on more pertinent and timely issues such as data centers, the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Epstein files, the economy and the war in Iran.

In Florida, DeSantis and Republicans withstood the “Blue Tsunami” by delivering real results for the state’s citizens. The governor’s conservative record throughout his two terms is unmatched in the nation and culminated in the recent passage of a massive increase in the state’s homestead exemption, giving major tax relief to Florida homeowners.

While Republicans were suffering historic losses in almost every other state, Florida voters elected a Republican governor and U.S. Senator and delivered huge tax cuts. DeSantis can take credit for these victories because he secured significant conservative reforms in his state. Voters approved of his leadership and rewarded the Republican Party with rare victories.

Sadly, the Republicans in Congress were nowhere near as productive as Governor DeSantis. This situation is nothing new for the Republican Party. In the 2016 election, the GOP won control of both houses of Congress and the White House.

What followed over the next two years was extremely disappointing. While the “Trump tax cuts” passed in 2017, Congress refused to deliver on other important parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda, such as funding a much-needed border wall.

In the 2016 campaign, Republicans insisted they would repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” if they were given political control. Of course, that did not happen. After the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) gave his infamous “thumbs down” vote to save “Obamacare,” the Republicans were never able to fulfill their campaign promises.

Obamacare survived, but the GOP’s control of Congress did not survive. In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats won 41 seats and took control of the U.S. House of Representatives. What followed were hearings, investigations, and the impeachment of President Trump not once, but twice.

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These are the expected actions of a party consumed by “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” These behaviors will be repeated by congressional Democrats over the next two years; however, it will be even worse, as the investigations will extend to Trump family members, friends, business associates, and cabinet members.

Republicans have no one to blame but themselves, as they squandered the great opportunity to pass transformative conservative legislation. In contrast, when Democrats had control of Congress and the White House, from 2021 to 2023, the party coupled their attacks on President Trump with the passage of significant legislation, such as the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Of course, none of these bills helped the American people or our country’s economy. In fact, all of them were extremely harmful and led to disasters such as the historic 9.1 percent inflation in 2022.

While these bills were detrimental, the legislative accomplishments indicated that Democrats in Congress delivered what their voters wanted, thereby satisfying demands from left-wing constituents.

Compare the Democrat Party’s record of accomplishment when they held political power with the GOP’s repeated inaction when they controlled both the White House and Congress.

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The blame for these failures should not be directed at President Trump. He has tried to do as much as possible through executive orders. In the campaign, he worked tirelessly to hold rallies for as many GOP candidates as possible. Yet, he was a hard-working coach saddled with a team of losers. There is only so much he could have done.

Obviously, too many congressional Republicans are more comfortable being in the minority, where they can appear on Fox News to complain about the Democrats. They can write “strongly worded letters” and fundraise on the left-wing agenda of the Democrats and the fantasies of what they will do if given political power again.

Ultimately, it amounts to nothing but political grifting and should be rejected by Republican voters. Instead, Republican voters should demand that the GOP members of Congress use their remaining time, the lame duck session, to pass meaningful legislation such as the “Save America Act” and confirm the President’s judicial nominees.

This year, the GOP members of Congress should forgo their traditional holiday vacation, since they have already taken enough recess, and work non-stop until Democrats take power on January 3, 2027. If they use this lame duck session productively, the GOP Congress can at least leave on a high note and mitigate the tremendous damage they have done by doing so little with the opportunities the American people gave them.

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Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 PM CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 AM & 6-7 PM CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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