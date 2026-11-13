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Hakeem Jeffries' Event at Dem Conference in Colorado Did Not Go Smoothly

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 13, 2026 3:30 PM
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Hakeem Jeffries' Event at Dem Conference in Colorado Did Not Go Smoothly
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), likely the next Speaker of the House, attended the What’s Next event in Denver, Colorado. This is a Democratic Party event; the vibes should be high—the party just rode a massive wave into power, clinching at least 55 Senate seats and possibly as many as 257 seats in the House. Champagne and weed should be flowing. They were not. 

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At an event moderated by Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov, Mr. Jeffries was roasted alive by the party’s feisty, vocal, and unhinged left-wing base, who accused the New York liberal of being a traitor on health care, Israel, and the Green New Deal. To show how times have changed, the Israel issue won’t kill Democrats with voters, but the Green New Deal will, as it seeks to eliminate the internal combustion engine from society. 

Oh, and these people were mad that Jeffries isn't gung-ho about impeaching Trump, calling him a traitor. 

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It’s a glimpse of the potentially chaotic factions Jeffries and the leadership will have to deal with, and many freshmen are already signaling they’re willing to ignore leadership once the new session is gavelled in. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | GREEN ENERGY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | JESSICA TARLOV
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