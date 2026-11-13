Hakeem Jeffries' Event at Dem Conference in Colorado Did Not Go Smoothly





Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), likely the next Speaker of the House, attended the What’s Next event in Denver, Colorado. This is a Democratic Party event; the vibes should be high—the party just rode a massive wave into power, clinching at least 55 Senate seats and possibly as many as 257 seats in the House. Champagne and weed should be flowing. They were not.

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Nobody wants to run against Hakeem Jeffries for speaker https://t.co/lNMreoMg49 — Axios (@axios) November 13, 2026

At an event moderated by Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov, Mr. Jeffries was roasted alive by the party’s feisty, vocal, and unhinged left-wing base, who accused the New York liberal of being a traitor on health care, Israel, and the Green New Deal. To show how times have changed, the Israel issue won’t kill Democrats with voters, but the Green New Deal will, as it seeks to eliminate the internal combustion engine from society.

Oh, and these people were mad that Jeffries isn't gung-ho about impeaching Trump, calling him a traitor.

"You're a fucking liar!" Protester interrupts discussion with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries at @MajorityDems #WhatsNext Conference. Jeffries responds, "Remember, I grew up in Brooklyn." https://t.co/GpbfLCNRjG — CSPAN (@cspan) November 13, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries gets screamed at by the far-Left as he takes the stage at his "What's Next" conference: “WHEN IS IT TIME FOR A GREEN NEW DEAL!?” https://t.co/mmFtwrGGgz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries’ unhinged far-Left base calls him a “liar” and a “traitor” for not being extreme enough. https://t.co/j1pb595BNB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2026

CRAZED leftist protester interrupts Hakeem Jeffries: "You are a f****** liar! The American People DEMAND impeachment! You're a f****** traitor!" https://t.co/2Ra9FZ33s0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 13, 2026

It’s a glimpse of the potentially chaotic factions Jeffries and the leadership will have to deal with, and many freshmen are already signaling they’re willing to ignore leadership once the new session is gavelled in.

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