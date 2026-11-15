Evolution Devolves: A Senile Science That Its Champions Can’t Defend

A new PBS NOVA documentary series, "Evolution," is just one illustration of how unguided evolution, as a way of explaining life’s grandeur without design, has devolved: from Darwin’s brave new idea to a vacuous substitute for scientific thought. The contrast with its modern competitor, intelligent design, is worth considering.

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NOVA makes attractive use of AI to imagine extinct species of the Cambrian and other periods of the distant past. But the remarkable thing about the series is how much science it elides through judicious deployment of verbs that assert a great deal, in the vaguest terms, without explaining anything.

In evolution, we are told, things “lead to,” “trigger,” “arrive,” “drive,” “change,” “develop,” “arise,” “allow,” “appear,” and “happen.” Brilliant biological novelties “arrive” or “appear” as if ordered from DoorDash:

“The age of bodies has arrived .”

.” “Until, after millions of years, one of the most unusual bodies in the animal kingdom arrives .”

.” “But this little worm has something special. Not all structures, when they appear , are brand new.”

, are brand new.” “This remarkable air-gulping ability first appeared around 400 million years ago.”

In this presentation, as a series of smiling scientists testify, evolution occurs because of evolution.

No attempt is made to explain the first life, or to explain LUCA, the hypothetical “last universal common ancestor.” Evolutionary biologist Richard Buggs, at London’s Queen Mary University, wrote a damning review, summarizing that “Acknowledgement of uncertainty, and accurate descriptions of the evidential support for hypotheses (and the presuppositions underlying them), are scanty throughout.”

The series will be going straight into schools, including its woke use of a transgender science popularizer, Riley Black (the former Brian Switek), who identifies as a paleontologist. An online bio indicates that Riley has no PhD in any subject and is a college dropout.

“She/they,” who is of a remarkable tattooed and hormone-pumped appearance, has been brought on to say some organisms are intersex and seahorse dads give birth.

The NOVA series aside, evolutionary scientists gravitate toward the bottom of the discourse. Evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad, now a favorite on the political right, took to X the other day with a vulgar, content-free denunciation of Lehigh University biochemist Michael Behe, a proponent of intelligent design. From a scholar like Saad, there is no science, only insults plus an appeal to authority:

"Utter rubbish shite. Innumerable evolutionists have already refuted this nonsense including @RichardDawkins among many others. There is not a single scientific phenomenon that has received as much evidence across countless disciplines as is the case with evolution. There is more evidence for the veracity of evolution than there is for f**king gravity, and these types of clowns continue to spew their garbage."

Saad says nothing about why he thinks Behe's arguments fail compared with Dawkins’s. The famed atheist biologist, Dr. Dawkins, similarly avoids debate. For the 20th anniversary of his bestseller "The God Delusion," the U.K.’s Telegraph invited an intelligent design proponent, my colleague Dr. Stephen Meyer, to exchange views with Dawkins.

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The latter failed to address in any serious way the three scientific discoveries that Meyer details as pointing to design in nature — that the universe had a beginning, that the cosmos is fine-tuned for life, and that life exhibits genetic coding far exceeding in its sophistication any human technology. When Piers Morgan invited Dawkins and Meyer on his program to debate the subject, Meyer gladly showed up, but Dawkins didn’t even return the phone call.

The picture is of a senile science, in contrast to the upstart intelligent design. ID finds purpose in life’s ancient origins, but has emerged, too, as an applied, experimental science.

The latest indication is a new peer-reviewed article (of hundreds supporting ID) in the journal BIO-Complexity. The authors, four young scientists at Discovery Institute, describe “The Broad Utility of the Theory of Intelligent Design to Guide Scientific Research,” at 45 pages, including 332 footnotes.

Intelligent design advances research, using the scientific method, in fields ranging from genetics and systems biology to comparative anatomy, biomechanics, and neurophysiology. The advances include, for example, steps toward understanding brain blood flow by neurosurgeon Michael Egnor at Stony Brook University.

I suspect that scientists like Dr. Dawkins, and smart alecks like Dr. Saad, sense that the evolutionary evidence is not, as Saad puts it, stronger than for “f**king gravity.” If it were, they would not flee from debates, or, as NOVA does, substitute heavy lifting by verbs for an account of why life’s wonders point to mindless material processes alone rather than purposeful design.

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David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. His most recent book is "Plato's Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome."

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