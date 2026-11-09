DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

John Thune's Push to Lead Senate Republicans Again Is Getting Bogged Down

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 09, 2026 6:55 AM
Advertisement
John Thune's Push to Lead Senate Republicans Again Is Getting Bogged Down
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was among the first to tell Sen. John Thune (R-SD) to chill on this rapid push to elect him Senate Republicans’ leader next session. The nerve on this guy: he fumbled constantly on funding DHS, didn’t want to pass the Save America Act, and, even worse, didn’t want to nuke the legislative filibuster, which will now be erased by a rabid left-wing Democrat majority, where a parade of horrors awaits. Now, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) is supporting delaying the leadership elections (via Axios):

Advertisement

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) is calling for a delay in Tuesday's Senate GOP leadership elections, injecting another note of uncertainty into what had been a largely foregone conclusion before Republicans' devastating midterm defeat.

Why it matters: McCormick isn't demanding that Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) step down. But he is asking his colleagues to pump the brakes on Tuesday's internal elections.

McCormick joins Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in urging Republicans to postpone the leadership elections.

No one has officially announced a challenge to Thune, who's led the GOP conference since January 2025. But there is clearly growing unease over the conference's plans to move quickly to leadership elections.

Tuesday's elections are still scheduled to proceed, according to a person familiar with the matter

Thune was part of the debacle that wiped us off the Hill. Mike Johnson knew the deal in the House. He won’t be running for minority leader. That’s an honorable exit. Johnson passed legislation with slimmer majorities. If Renee Good hadn’t been killed in Minneapolis last winter, the story would’ve been that Democrats backed a DHS appropriations bill that increased funding for ICE. Johnson also passed 11 other spending bills: all of government was funded. 

The late Lindsey Graham established the roadmap to ending the DHS stalemate. 

Recommended
Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Had Some Shocking Moments, Especially on This Issue Matt Vespa One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DAVID MCCORMICK | DHS | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Had Some Shocking Moments, Especially on This Issue

Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Had Some Shocking Moments, Especially on This Issue

Matt Vespa
One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

Kurt Schlichter
Will the Democrats Implode?

Will the Democrats Implode?

Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos