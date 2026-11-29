As tech advances at an increasingly rapid pace, one area where backlash is building quickly is the social media space — specifically the effect social media is having on children.

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Social scientist Jonathan Haidt, author of “The Anxious Generation,” appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the recent Meta lawsuit, as well as the role he believes Congress can play in regulating the industry.

Host Kristen Welker asked: “What is your message to lawmakers in this new Congress? What role can they play in helping to improve the way that kids and teenagers are using social media?”

Haidt began by saying that the United States created this problem: “Congress regulated it in a way that guaranteed that companies could get access to any child who says she's 13. That's all you have to do is say you're 13, and they can do anything to you. They can take your data. Your parents have no say.”

He continued, saying that this new Congress has an opportunity to act on what is (outside of data centers) one of the only bipartisan issues left.

“Americans are sick and tired of big tech pushing them around, pushing things into the schools. Google is pushing Gemini into kindergarten classrooms, so Americans are sick and tired of it. I guarantee you … if you're a Congressperson or you have any influence, if you get out ahead on this issue, there is no way you can get ahead of the parents because the parents are so far out saying, ‘Help us, help us! We cannot handle this on our own.' It's a collective action trap. I feel like I have to give my kid all this stuff because she says everyone else has it. Governments are necessary for solving collective action traps. Also, addiction. That's one of the main reasons we have age limits. If something is addictive or a lot of sex or a lot of violence, we put age limits on. And with social media, you got all three.”

Haidt and Welker then discussed the recent Meta settlement in which the company agreed to pay $17 billion over a decade and implement certain guardrails after 47 states sued claiming the platform was designed to be addictive to children.

Haidt stopped short in this interview of saying exactly what he thinks Congress should do, but he has previously endorsed legislation called the 16 & Up Social Media Act. The law would prohibit “covered social media platforms from allowing users under 16 to create or maintain accounts,” and “mandates the deletion of children's data upon account termination and requires platforms to implement a clear, five-day appeals process for any account closures,” per a press release from Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN).

The social scientist has also noted that several other countries have banned or are looking into banning or regulating social media for young people — including Australia, Brazil, Greece, and the U.K.

There has been pushback against social media regulations, however, with organizations like the Brookings Institution arguing that bans are easy to circumvent, and that concerns abound on free speech and privacy grounds — including the collection of ID information and biometric data for age verification.

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