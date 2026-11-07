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Sen. Ron Johnson Moves to Postpone Senate Leadership Elections

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 07, 2026 4:00 PM
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Sen. Ron Johnson Moves to Postpone Senate Leadership Elections
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A letter from Sen. Ron Johnson is making its way around Republican offices that would force a postponement of Senate leadership elections that are slated for next Tuesday.

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Sens. John Kennedy, Rick Scott, and Mike Lee, have all confirmed their support for the effort. Kennedy revealed that the letter needs five co-signers for the election to be stalled.

Vast numbers of Republicans are calling for Sen. John Thune to step down from his leadership position in light of the midterm defeat for the GOP. Speaker Mike Johnson, despite his effectiveness at securing numerous successful votes with an extraordinarily slim majority, has previously announced that he would not seek to be the party’s minority leader heading into the next Congress.

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Rick Scott, who narrowly missed out on a successful leadership bid after the 2024 election, will not seek leadership this cycle.

Should the letter fail to receive sufficient signatures, the pool of interested candidates will likely be limited.

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News Topics JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RON JOHNSON
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