Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has claimed a Trump Account for his child, and he says that you should too.

The tax-advantaged investment account for U.S. citizens under 18 is available by downloading the official Trump Accounts app on the App Store or Google Play. The account gives $1,000 for every American child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

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Business owners including Elon Musk, Michael and Susan Dell, Ray and Barbara Dalio, and many other companies have donated to the accounts.

Once the child’s account is claimed, friends and family can contribute up to $5,000 per year, and employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year, subject to the $5,000 per year limit.

This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same. It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future, it’s a free $250 at least for them. We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America. It can later be rolled into a retirement account or just taken out with a 10% penalty when they reach 18 years of age. By the time your kids claim it, it’ll probably be renamed something else anyway so don’t let the name stand in the way of setting up an account. It’s surprisingly easy: you just need your kids social security number and info from their birth certificate. It took us ten minutes and you can find the “Trump Accounts: Official App” on your Iphone or GooglePlay. This is not a tax-deductible vehicle for you to put money into and if you have extra money to save for your kids you are generally better off putting it in a 529 College savings account so it’s tax free. So while you can put money into this account (which will accumulate tax free until withdrawn and is then taxed), you should at least accept what they give you for free. And here’s what every kid gets: 1) EVERY child under 18 gets two shares of SpaceX, one as a gift from the company and one as a personal gift from Elon Musk. This is worth about $267 at today’s price. Elon Musk has also said he would give another share next year. 2) For certain zipcodes in the United States (lower income areas), Michael and Susan Dell kindly donated $250 per child for children born between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2024 (up to ten years old). When you type in your zip code in the app it will automatically qualify you if you live in an eligible zip code. 3) PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN: EVERY U.S. citizen child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 gets $1000 for free. So if you’re a parent of a young child, claim your $1000. 4) There are other miscellaneous philanthropic donations that might show up in your kids account depending on where you live I know a lot of people don’t like Elon Musk. If you don’t like Elon Musk, don’t you want to take a share of his company from him rather than have him own it? At least he is doing something nice with part of his money. Whether he’s giving to every child to boost his image or from a sincere belief or both, we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. I also really love the idea of the account, and just because the President slapped his name on it don’t let that scare you. Claim your account today and get started on saving for your child’s future. — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 29, 2026

Trump Accounts are one of the biggest successes of Trump 2.0 Its sad that the Democrat Governor of Colorado @jaredpolis is doing a better job of touting them than almost any Republican — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 29, 2026

25 million American kids. $6.25 billion. $250 each. Susan and I have already funded these investment accounts with a cash donation. The money is invested in the S&P 500 and is compounding, yet over 90% remains unclaimed. And the movement keeps growing: @SpaceX has committed to gifting a share of SpaceX stock to every active Trump Account, and @elonmusk is personally matching the gift. You must claim your child's account to receive this. 🚀 @Gwynne_Shotwell and Robert Shotwell are gifting more than 2 million SpaceX shares. 🚀 @altcap in Indiana, @RayDalio & Barbara Dalio in Connecticut, Frank & Brenda Slootman in Montana, Neil & Jash Mehta in San Francisco, @frankjbisignano in Brooklyn, the Anand Legacy Foundation in California, Harold Hamm, @NICKIMINAJ and more to come! I know of several more in the works. 🇺🇸 Every American child under 18 with a valid Social Security number already has an account in their name. Parents: claim your child’s account. Teach them about investing, compound interest and the power of capitalism. Let’s raise a generation of owners. https://t.co/VwESUE2kvF 🇺🇸 — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) November 27, 2026

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Colorado Governor Jared Polis says he set up Trump accounts for his children and is encouraging others to do the same. https://t.co/lls73o1BgG — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 28, 2026

Over 90% of the 25 million investment accounts Susan and I funded remain unclaimed. At 10,000 activations a day it would take nearly 7 years to get them all active. We can do better! Parents: claim your child’s account today at https://t.co/VwESUE2kvF. The money is already invested in the S&P 500 and compounding. Let’s raise a generation of owners. 🇺🇸 — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) November 28, 2026

Look, I get it that people don't want to claim these accounts because they despise President Trump. Putting politics aside this is an amazing initiative that will be incredibly beneficial to the next generation. Everyone should claim these accounts for their children asap and hope that the name gets changed in 2029 to American Accounts or something like that. Leaving money on the table that can help the next generation because of politics is just stupid — Steven Fiorillo (@stevenfiorillo) November 29, 2026

Thanks Governor for your leadership! 1.2 M kids in CO under 18 have free, lifetime investment accts w $270 Million already in them (and over $550 Million including the @SpaceX shares.) Verify your child’s acct w your Social Security # in 3 mins. https://t.co/RDJSsI74gX https://t.co/TbWlN8gdQl — Brad Gerstner (@altcap) November 29, 2026

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The American Dream transcends partisanship. Thank you Governor for your common sense leadership! When America wins - we must all win together! https://t.co/Ei6rd9OcZf — Invest America | Trump Accounts (@InvestAmerica24) November 29, 2026

Credit where it's due. You're also one of only two Democratic governors who signed on to open these accounts for foster kids. @GovernorShapiro, Pennsylvania's foster kids are still waiting. — Elizabeth Weibel (@elfaddis) November 29, 2026

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