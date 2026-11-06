This Alabama Race Shows How Big the Blue Tsunami Was in 2026

As the GOP licks its massive wounds after the 2026 midterms, where a decade’s worth of gains were wiped out overnight, you must take stock of how massive the blue tsunami was. It crashed into Indiana, wiped out all GOP candidates running statewide in Texas — which truly flipped blue — and will likely flip the U.S. Senate in Mississippi. It was so massive that it led to deep-red Alabama electing its first transgender lawmaker (via AL.com):

Allison Montgomery, a Democrat who just flipped a Republican-held legislative seat in north Alabama, will become the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

Montgomery campaigned in her district in north Alabama on protecting public education, improving Huntsville healthcare and ending local data center projects.

The District 25 seat had been held by Republicans for at least 20 years, and was once occupied by former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon.

On Tuesday, Montgomery said she was already tired of hearing the word “historic.”

“People across the political spectrum seem to be making a big deal out of the trans thing, but that’s not why I ran for this seat,“ she told AL.com.

“I felt a calling to be a public servant, and now I’m going to do my best for all of us, regardless of how you voted or what you think of my gender.”

Montgomery, a Huntsville native and a software engineer, is one of several Democrats who flipped state seats in Alabama.