Total Wipeout: Not a Single Republican Won Statewide in Texas

Texas was the Democrats’ unicorn. Well, they captured it and then some on Tuesday. The GOP coalition imploded, leading to an epic drubbing nationwide. Republicans lost control of the House and Senate. The Democrats’ House majority will be 250-plus, potentially. It’ll take years to recover. That ripple led to a historic event in Texas: the Democrat Party’s complete takeover. Not a single Republican won statewide. James Talarico won the U.S. Senate race. Gina Hinojosa, who wasn’t even on anyone’s radar, beat Gov. Greg Abbott, and not by a little. It was a decisive win. Every single statewide office on the 2026 ballot in Texas was won by Democrats (via Politico):

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Text from a GOP source: "Texas has officially fallen." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

James Talarico has been elected a U.S. senator and Gina Hinojosa as governor, the first Democrats to win either office in more than a generation. The four other statewide candidates are leading as ballots continue to be counted. Democrats further down the ballot are leading some red districts, changing the complexion of the state legislature, congressional delegation and courts. “It’s something that I haven’t seen in decades, that none of us have seen in decades,” said former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a moderate Republican. It’s an outcome that even the most bullish Democrats didn’t dare enunciate in the late days of the election. But as results have poured in Tuesday night, the party is outpacing its expectations across the country’s second most populous state amidst a national romp. Both Hinojosa’s and Talarico’s victory margins came by running up vote counts in Texas’ deep-blue urban centers and while also leading in the largest Republican-led county in the country, Tarrant County. They reversed Republican gains across the Latino-heavy Rio Grande Valley region, an ancestrally Democratic area that had swung hard to the right in recent years. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez romped to a near-20 point victory in a seat Republicans drew to favor them during last year’s redrawing of the state’s House map, ousting a top Republican recruit who campaigned alongside Speaker Mike Johnson to begin election day. “I’ve been around for a long time, and I’ve never seen a shift [like this],” said Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, who is on track to win his newly redrawn South Texas seat by over 30 points. “When Trump did well in South Texas, they said things had shifted. It was not a political realignment. What we’re seeing today is a political realignment.”

Okay, well, 2008 was thought to be a realignment. And then the 2010 Tea Party wave hit. Nothing is permanent.

It was a butt-kicking, but now it’s time to get back to work. We got to fight, reanalyze, and rebuild. We’ve done it before. Still, an entire slate was wiped out. We cannot bank on Democrats overreaching. We need to work on chipping away at these people right now.

Call: Democrats have completed a sweep of every single statewide office in Texas: >Senate >Governor >Lt. Governor >Attorney General >Land Commissioner >All four Supreme Court seats >Comptroller of Public Accounts >Agriculture Commissioner >Railroad Commissioner — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 4, 2026

Suffice to say that Texas elected a Democrat to the Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil industry, for the first time in >30 years. — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) November 4, 2026

🔵 Democrats won the the Texas house, after gaining the majority — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2026

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