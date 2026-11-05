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This Tweet Perfectly Captures the Challenge the GOP Faces Following Their 2026 Drubbing

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 05, 2026 6:50 AM
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This Tweet Perfectly Captures the Challenge the GOP Faces Following Their 2026 Drubbing
AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins

The 2026 midterms were a disaster for the Republicans. Every demographic saw a massive swing toward the Democrats, especially among the core blocs that formed the MAGA base. A double-digit-plus swing toward the Democrats among white working-class voters was especially devastating, though it’s irrelevant because we got killed all over. Still, a slight tweak in the white non-college demographic, even two-to-three points, could swing an election, as we saw in the Rust Belt in 2020. 

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So, what’s the butcher’s bill? It’s steep. It’ll take Republicans years to chip away at the majority Democrats have accrued in the House and Senate. Think 2006 — it’s possible we could have a red wave and retake the House, as the GOP did in 2010, but it took until 2014 to retake the Senate, though some of that was due to poor candidates in 2012. Still, the wave struck at the state level. We have numerous states where Democrats now control the state legislatures and the governor’s mansions. It’s the trifecta, and no doubt they will push to gerrymander to protect and curb the electoral hammer that’s coming for Democrats when the 2030 census kicks in. 

Is the Electoral College at risk? On paper, yes. 

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The gains we made with President Trump were washed away, but this isn’t the first time the Republican Party got smacked by a wave year. We’ll fight on and rebuild, but it’ll take years. Meanwhile, restock, reload, and fight on. We can’t surrender — have you seen these people?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GERRYMANDERING | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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