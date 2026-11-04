Don't Pout About Last Night. Watch Larry's 90-Second Clip to Get Your A** Back Into Gear.

We got our teeth kicked in. I was wrong about my 2026 predictions — maybe a bit too lofty — but I didn’t expect the entire Trump coalition to fall apart before my eyes. You’ve heard this morning how bad things were, and they were. So, what’s next? Do we commit seppuku? Stop voting? Or cry? Those aren’t options.

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Our own Larry O’Connor tracked the live results on his show for over five hours, and frankly, he saw what was coming, and it didn’t faze him. We can’t win every election. We’re not an authoritarian society. There will be many times when Democrats have good nights; this is one of them. It was a tsunami that crashed into the GOP, and now we have to rebuild. We have to fight on.

The Senate will be a real battleground now. We know how bad James Talarico is, and the horrible ideas Annie Andrews is going to bring. We know their playbook. They’ve said it on the campaign trail. We cannot cry or pout right now. It’s time to reload, refix bayonets, and reform because it’s our only option.

As Larry noted, we’ve been fighting these bad ideas. It’s a 90-second clip from that long broadcast where he reminded us that surrender just isn't going to happen. His show and Townhall Media will be here, folks, to combat the twisted leftist agenda that will be attempted to be codified in the coming months. And before you get huffy at President Trump for whatever reason, he’s the bulwark standing between the chaotic abyss of woke nonsense and the veto power.

Yes, there’s a rush when we win elections and wrest control of Congress from the Democrats, but the true test of one’s constitution in this war with the Left, and how we can really make our mark, is how we respond on these disastrous days.

That starts right now. It’s a new day. The 2026 election is over. We weren’t washed away by the blue tsunami; we avoided it, so we can expose the Left’s heinous agenda.

We will stand up and be ready to fight, as Larry said when it looked like the GOP was going to have a historically bad night. Yeah, that happens, but don’t give up.

Regroup. Form ranks. Never surrender. The long campaign to rebuild our majorities, not just in Congress but in numerous state legislatures, starts now. Public opinion is shifting sand. No victories are permanent in our system of government.

We march on. Grab your flag, pocket constitution, and some beer. The road to 2028, 2030, and 2032 starts now.

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