Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

I was wrong.

Brutally wrong.

Tonight was an absolute disaster for Republicans, who were obliterated nationwide. It was the killing fields. This wasn’t 2018 — it was 2006. President Bush famously said that race by race, it was close, but overall, it was a thumping. Yeah, that’s not comforting. In 2026, no race was really close. All the bellwether races broke for the Democrats. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) all lost. Losing those districts would determine how the night would go for the GOP, and boy, did we get cooked.

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Decision Desk HQ projects that the Democrats win the Senate. #DecisionMade: 11:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/xiVysThr3Y https://t.co/rOvrPhNsV8 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects that the Democrats win the House of Representatives. #DecisionMade: 9:09 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/Qkk8JsDNYi https://t.co/Fg67Q8g3df — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

As the House goes, so goes the Senate. James Talarico flipped Texas. Josh Turek flipped Iowa. Roy Cooper took North Carolina. Adam Hamilton knocked off Roger Marshall, who ran an appalling campaign. Annie Andrews beat Sen. Darline Graham.

NYT current estimates for the Midterms House: 🔵 Democrats: 255 (+40) 🔴 Republicans: 180 (-40) Senate: 🔵 Democrats: 55 (+8) 🔴 Republicans: 45 (-8) https://t.co/WogGFjrU8e — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 4, 2026

Folks, this is a wave election, with Democrats possibly getting 55-56 seats in the Senate and 250+ in the House.

How did this happen? The Trump coalition collapsed tonight, which is how

Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat Gov. Greg Abbott, and Mississippi got so close.

It’s a bad night, but the fight goes on. 2028 starts tomorrow. We got beat; it happens. It’s not the first or last election cycle where the GOP gets thrashed.

Fix bayonets. We still have fighting to do.

Text from a GOP source: "Texas has officially fallen." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

Last Note: KY-6...another key race the GOP needed to win to save their majority, and they failed.

Decision Desk HQ projects Zach Dembo wins the KY US House 6 General Election #DecisionMade: 9:07 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/mZSlbKGPCA https://t.co/4y3aTEawkx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026





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