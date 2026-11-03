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Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 11:45 PM
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Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami
AP Photo/Eric Gay

I was wrong. 

Brutally wrong. 

Tonight was an absolute disaster for Republicans, who were obliterated nationwide. It was the killing fields. This wasn’t 2018 — it was 2006. President Bush famously said that race by race, it was close, but overall, it was a thumping. Yeah, that’s not comforting. In 2026, no race was really close. All the bellwether races broke for the Democrats. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) all lost. Losing those districts would determine how the night would go for the GOP, and boy, did we get cooked. 

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As the House goes, so goes the Senate. James Talarico flipped Texas. Josh Turek flipped Iowa. Roy Cooper took North Carolina. Adam Hamilton knocked off Roger Marshall, who ran an appalling campaign. Annie Andrews beat Sen. Darline Graham. 

Folks, this is a wave election, with Democrats possibly getting 55-56 seats in the Senate and 250+ in the House.

How did this happen? The Trump coalition collapsed tonight, which is how 

Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat Gov. Greg Abbott, and Mississippi got so close. 

It’s a bad night, but the fight goes on. 2028 starts tomorrow. We got beat; it happens. It’s not the first or last election cycle where the GOP gets thrashed. 

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Fix bayonets. We still have fighting to do. 

Last Note: KY-6...another key race the GOP needed to win to save their majority, and they failed.


 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | SENATE
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