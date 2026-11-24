A young girl was hospitalized in Queens after she was beaten in the head with a stick. The suspect is a 67-year-old homeless man. The girl reportedly bumped into him on the 7 train platform at 33rd and Rawson Streets on Sunday afternoon.

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Police responded to the scene, and the girl was transported to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition. The attacker was taken into custody.

Homeless nut wallops little girl, 10, in head with stick in unhinged NYC attack: cops https://t.co/Q5MFoFaF5I pic.twitter.com/dhDgrg2Lhp — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2026

According to the New York Post, the suspect has at least three prior arrests, including a 2013 arrest after he allegedly punched a 68-year-old man in the face. That victim told police he was sitting on a bench at High Street Station when he was attacked.

Unhinged vagrant accused of bashing girl, 10, with stick in NYC subway has disturbing past https://t.co/sAT5MBiyhz pic.twitter.com/XeqJ1g2wLJ — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2026

The man was later identified as James Livingston. He was taken into custody at the scene and faces charges that include endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

ABC7 reported the attack didn't take place on the platform, but rather on a moving, Manhattan-bound train.

A homeless man is accused of hitting a 10-year-old girl with a stick aboard a moving subway train.https://t.co/ReCmR0wl4o — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 23, 2026

Doctors say the girl is expected to recover.

🚨 A 10-year-old girl got hit in the head with a stick on a Queens 7 train platform today. Cops say a 67-year-old homeless man with 3 prior arrests did it after she bumped into him. She's stable. He's in custody, not charged.



This is Mamdani's New York. pic.twitter.com/qTUgOuIvkC — Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) November 22, 2026

As of right now, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not issued a statement on the attack.

ANOTHER MOSTLY PEACEFUL BEATING OF A 10-YEAR OLD WITH A STICK BY A VAGRANT IN THE DEADLY AND DANGEROUS NYC SUBWAY



It's a good time tor remember that instead of addressing the fact that the violent crime rate in the deadly and dangerous NYC Subway is 50% greater than it was in… https://t.co/4alit1u5Un — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) November 23, 2026

"It's a good time to remember that instead of addressing the fact that the violent crime rate in the deadly and dangerous NYC Subway is 50% greater than it was in 2019," Chowdhury wrote. She also noted that NYC schools have a proficiency rate of about 50 percent despite spending tens of thousands of dollars per student. Despite the crime and problems with public schools, she said the NYC Council is "fixated on forcing private enterprise to be shaken down by unions while simultaneously increasing costs for New Yorkers."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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