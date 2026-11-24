The FBI arrested a 37-year-old Los Angeles County man last week for allegedly threatening to encourage a "violent revolution" against the U.S. government. Leonard Michael Fierro of Hacienda Heights was under investigation since October, when the FBI learned he was making "threatening statements and social media posts" in which he "allegedly called for an armed uprising" and encouraged violence against federal agents. He also allegedly tried to get people to join him in attacking ICE facilities, according to CBS News.

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BREAKING: The FBI has arrested California man Leonard Michael Fierro, who is accused of plotting to organize an armed mob to storm ICE facilities, free detainees and overthrow the U.S. government. pic.twitter.com/RHpjcHbZ4t — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2026

In one post, Fierro asked his followers to join him on November 5, 2026, outside ICE facilities, Congress, and the White House to "take up arms" and "overthrow" the government, the DOJ noted in a press release.

"Fierro additionally allegedly called for an armed mob to storm the Adelanto ICE processing center, free detainees, and violently overthrow the government," the DOJ release said. Law enforcement found that Fierro allegedly owned a firearm and purchased nearly 700 rounds of ammunition between October and early November.

According to the New York Post, investigators seized a registered handgun, 19 loaded magazines, 21 boxes of ammunition, a tactical helmet, body armor, ballistic plates, brass knuckles, and five GPS trackers from Fierro's residence.

Fierro posted a call to uprising on Instagram and also allegedly posted a video featuring a man in a Guy Fawkes mask. Guy Fawkes was an English Catholic involved in the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 that aimed to assassinate King James I and blow up the House of Lords. It's unclear if the masked man is Fierro, although there are reports it is.

BREAKING: Leonard Michael Fierro was just arrested in California for allegedly planning to organize armed mob attacks on ICE facilities and businesses in order to violently overthrow the United States government. pic.twitter.com/EKHy9Bz9QJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2026

Fierro's post read:

Telling this story again in the form of a reel so that it's more permanent. The man I visited in Adelanto on Monday was an inspiration. He keeps his hopes up even in such a dire situation. He's taught himself 2 languages since he's been in there. He's made friends with all of his fellow kidnap victims. He's been made stronger and tougher by this whole experience. But he is still going through so much, as are all of them. He's watched people die in this f***ing concentration camp, either by medical neglect or suicide. And the guards don't care. They just f***ing let people die in there. I experienced just a tiny bit of their callousness when we were in the facility. They are f***ing monsters devoid of all humanity. F**k this fascist regime, f**k these concentration camps, and f**k whoever voted for this s**t. The revolution WILL kick off soon. And when it does, the last shall be first and the first shall be last. The wicked WILL perish and the innocent WILL be freed. LONG LIVE THE COMING REVOLUTION!!!!

"The truth is, there is something terribly wrong with this country, isn't there?" the man in the mask said. "Cruelty and injustice. Fear got the best of you, and in your panic you turned to the now-high chancellor, Donald J. Trump. He promised order. He promised you peace. And all he demanded in return was your silent, obedient consent. I seek to end that silence. I seek to remind this country of what it has forgotten."

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"If you see what I see, if you feel as I feel, and if you would seek as I seek," he continued, "then I ask you to take up arms and stand beside me this 5th of November outside of every ICE concentration camp. Outside of Congress. Outside of the White House. Outside of every government building and every business that owns the means of production across this country and together we shall give this capitalist and fascist government a 5th of November that shall never, ever be forgot."

Fierro was slated to make his first court appearance yesterday. He faces one charge of making interstate threats, a federal felony. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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