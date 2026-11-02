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Did You See How These Black Michigan Voters Reacted to El-Sayed? It's Brutal.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 02, 2026 6:30 AM
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Did You See How These Black Michigan Voters Reacted to El-Sayed? It's Brutal.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

I can see why Democrats are so mad at Rep. Haley Stevens for endorsing Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday. It’s not just one reason. Two voter blocs that El-Sayed has struggled with are black and Jewish voters. That’s why Barack Obama flew up there. That’s why Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) visited the state. The Michigan Senate race will be close, and despite all the El-Sayed folks saying all is well — it’s not. 

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El-Sayed’s attempts to smooth his image with two key voter blocs in Michigan have been disastrous: the late-night spicy chips and Gatorade run and ordering fried chicken during a sit-down with a black reporter were not good. The best was black voters telling members of the media they’re not El-Sayed supporters, one of whom bluntly said that he’s supporting Rogers because at least he’s American. Some criticism has been lobbed at El-Sayed for his style, notably that he seems to be running for a Senate seat for Palestine. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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