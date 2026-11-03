This Interview With an Alaska Voter Is Why the DOJ Is Pursuing Legal Action

As Jeff wrote yesterday, a federal judge tossed the Trump DOJ’s legal motion to stop election certification over the shambolic Senate race in Alaska, where Democrats colluded to find fake Dan Sullivans to stack the ballot. Democrat Mary Peltola is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. We know the game here — we covered it in May. If this were a crime scene, the bloodstains would be all over the place until a lengthy New York Times piece made everyone realize the ploy.

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Alas, everyone else realized there was a murder.

The Decoy Dan Sullivan fled his home. I’m not kidding. We don’t know where he is. Meanwhile, Peltola initially slammed the Times and later put on a Sgt. Schultz impression, saying she knew nothing — the NYTimes had sources saying she was aware of the scheme. And this NewsNation interview with an Alaska voter shows what the Democrats intended to do with this ballot stacking measure:

A look of utter PANIC overtakes a Republican voter in Anchorage, Alaska, as he realizes that he may have voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan. Democrats and their media allies insist there is no confusion among voters. That’s just not true. Watch this man’s facial expressions closely as it sets in that he may have cast his ballot for the spoiler candidate. ALASKA VOTER: “I don’t remember seeing the other Dan Sullivan.” “I totally forgot to look if there was two Dan Sullivans.” NEWSNATION: “The two were together on the ballot.” That’s when it starts to sink in. ALASKA VOTER: “Yeah….” NEWSNATION: “You didn’t notice that?” ALASKA VOTER: “I just…I might be just having a brain freeze. But I don’t remember the second Dan Sullivan.” How many others may have voted for the spoiler? — Overton (@overton_news) November 2, 2026

ALASKA VOTER: “I don’t remember seeing the other Dan Sullivan.” “I totally forgot to look if there was two Dan Sullivans.” NEWSNATION: “The two were together on the ballot.” That’s when it starts to sink in. ALASKA VOTER: “Yeah….” NEWSNATION: “You didn’t notice that?” ALASKA VOTER: “I just…I might be just having a brain freeze. But I don’t remember the second Dan Sullivan.”

That’s why subpoenas are being issued. The DOJ appealed the decisions already.

🚨 WHERE THE HELL IS DECOY DAN? I FLEW 22 HOURS to ALASKA to speak with the FAKE Dan Sullivan, and it turns out he FLED THE TOWN We staked out Decoy Dan’s house for SEVERAL hours over TWO DAYS and couldn’t detect even the slightest movements in the house. We’re told he hopped on a flight earlier this week after catching wind of the BOMBSHELL story about his recruitment to run for Senate to confuse voters — despite being holed up in his house for the ENTIRE rest of the election. Decoy Dan is MIA, and FBI is hopefully hot on his trail. We CANNOT ALLOW this sort of election manipulation in our government. Throw the BOOK at him, DOJ! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 1, 2026

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