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This Interview With an Alaska Voter Is Why the DOJ Is Pursuing Legal Action

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 6:50 AM
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This Interview With an Alaska Voter Is Why the DOJ Is Pursuing Legal Action
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

As Jeff wrote yesterday, a federal judge tossed the Trump DOJ’s legal motion to stop election certification over the shambolic Senate race in Alaska, where Democrats colluded to find fake Dan Sullivans to stack the ballot. Democrat Mary Peltola is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. We know the game here — we covered it in May. If this were a crime scene, the bloodstains would be all over the place until a lengthy New York Times piece made everyone realize the ploy. 

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Alas, everyone else realized there was a murder.

The Decoy Dan Sullivan fled his home. I’m not kidding. We don’t know where he is. Meanwhile, Peltola initially slammed the Times and later put on a Sgt. Schultz impression, saying she knew nothing — the NYTimes had sources saying she was aware of the scheme. And this NewsNation interview with an Alaska voter shows what the Democrats intended to do with this ballot stacking measure:

ALASKA VOTER: “I don’t remember seeing the other Dan Sullivan.”

“I totally forgot to look if there was two Dan Sullivans.”

NEWSNATION: “The two were together on the ballot.”

That’s when it starts to sink in.

ALASKA VOTER: “Yeah….”

NEWSNATION: “You didn’t notice that?”

ALASKA VOTER: “I just…I might be just having a brain freeze. But I don’t remember the second Dan Sullivan.”

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That’s why subpoenas are being issued. The DOJ appealed the decisions already. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY
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