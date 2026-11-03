The Dems Don't Know How to Handle Election Day Mayhem

I’m not going to give CNN credit, but at least some of their hosts admit the polling could be way off. It’s led to a cacophony of insanity from the panels today that’s likely to carry on until polls close. If Democrats have a bad night, which is possible, then expect Chernobyl-level meltdowns. We’ll see, but the whiplash over polling is best exemplified, at present, by this clip where ‘blue tsunami’ triumphalism quickly morphed into cautious optimism. If the GOP has a good night, some liberals might jump off buildings:

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White Democrats were 30 percent likelier to take the poll than white Republicans per NYT That’s higher than in the final polls in 2020. https://t.co/Eh4jRHyGXo — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 2, 2026

🚨 PANIC MODE: CNN put a Democrat activist on air this morning and she had the BLUE TSUNAMI already booked. "I think it's going to be a tsunami." Even CNN's own host stepped in. "That's your hope. We don't know if it's a tsunami." Seconds later, the tsunami shrank to "cautiously optimistic." Then she mocked the Reflecting Pool as "gilded arts and crafts." Democrats let it rot for years, and now fixing it is the scandal. Before a single vote is counted, she's already planning for 2028. Nothing says confidence like your own network fact-checking your hype live. Go vote and drain her tsunami. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 3, 2026

This is the complete opposite of what he said on Sunday after the NYTIMES polls dropped. He said the private polling matched the Times and it would be a bloodbath. — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) November 3, 2026

And the chaos continues — also, someone threw fake blood all over Sen. Susan Collins’ Maine office. And the media are already telling its audience to brace for a long night.

Control of the House and Senate may not be immediately clear on election night, and some of the 2026 midterm election calls will take longer than others. But that's not unusual or an indication of fraud, as some candidates may claim. https://t.co/dozrW0svRV — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2026

CNN appears grim after Michigan Democrat voters say they have voted Republican instead of Abdul El-Sayed https://t.co/VG7dQr23IJ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 3, 2026

NEW: Susan Collins’ office was vandalized AGAIN overnight - the second time in a month. Photos show “BLOOD ON HER HANDS” spray-painted outside, with red paint poured across the sidewalk. Her campaign tells @FoxNews the staff is “undeterred.” https://t.co/PB1cP4r2gj — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 3, 2026

What is going on at various election centers across the country:

#BREAKING: Another Maricopa County, Arizona, vote center was closed due to a ‘power outage.’ — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 3, 2026

BREAKING: Voters in Fulton County, GA, are reportedly receiving FAKE text messages about changes in their polling location. County officials say these messages are NOT from them. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2026

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