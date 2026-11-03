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The Dems Don't Know How to Handle Election Day Mayhem

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 3:45 PM
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The Dems Don't Know How to Handle Election Day Mayhem
AP Photo/George Walker IV

I’m not going to give CNN credit, but at least some of their hosts admit the polling could be way off. It’s led to a cacophony of insanity from the panels today that’s likely to carry on until polls close. If Democrats have a bad night, which is possible, then expect Chernobyl-level meltdowns. We’ll see, but the whiplash over polling is best exemplified, at present, by this clip where ‘blue tsunami’ triumphalism quickly morphed into cautious optimism. If the GOP has a good night, some liberals might jump off buildings:

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And the chaos continues — also, someone threw fake blood all over Sen. Susan Collins’ Maine office. And the media are already telling its audience to brace for a long night. 

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What is going on at various election centers across the country:

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | POLLING | SUSAN COLLINS
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