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Former Trump Official Had an Important Reminder for CNN's Liberal Panel Over Polling

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 6:50 AM
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Former Trump Official Had an Important Reminder for CNN's Liberal Panel Over Polling
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s that time, folks. We’re down to it. Last-minute GOTV messages and strategies are being deployed. It’s over. Now, everything these campaigns have been building up to on Election Day is being set in motion. If disaster strikes, it strikes. There’s nothing you can do. Now, the campaigns are on cruise control, with last-minute rallies being ironed out as part of the GOTV operation, as debates are behind us. The final arguments are over. But we’re also going to be dealing with a slew of polls that cannot be trusted. 

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You know the reasons: the GOP is underestimated, which is common, especially in the Trump era, and GOP voters don’t like to be polled. It’s a cautionary tale the media and Democrats still don’t seem to get. If key races are off by just two points on GOP turnout, Democrats lose. Former Trump official David Urban did well to remind CNN of that this week:

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He asserted the specific CNN polling they were discussing over-sampled Democrats.

Urban added that Republicans believe they're "under-sampled" in other polling too.

Then he shared an especially brutal fact: Even CNN's own Data Guru Harry Enten has repeatedly reported Republicans tend to out-perform their polling by significant margins.

Urban concluded Americans should not be shocked if Republicans win more than expected because small errors in tight races can make all the difference.

Urban sucked the wind right out of his fellow panelists' sails.

NBC's Steve Kornacki has also highlighted how Democrat leads in crucial Senate races are "tenuous" — and that polls frequently underestimate Trump voters.

We’ll know soon enough, but some of these polls are on crack. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | POLLING | SENATE | FRANK LUNTZ
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