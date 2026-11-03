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It's Election Day. The Enemy Is at the Gates.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 7:00 AM
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It's Election Day. The Enemy Is at the Gates.
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The polls are unreliable. You already know this — some surveys show a blue tsunami, others show a chance of the GOP retaining control of Congress, and others leave one immobile. It’s not 2018. We’ve had firms get busted for peddling fake polls that have upset the formulas, and some predictions are facially untrue: Florida won’t have a Democrat governor, and Texas won’t flip blue. I’m channeling the late Jim Fassel when he gave his playoff guarantee in 2000 for the New York Giants.

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Let’s raise the stakes and up the ante: the GOP will retain control of Congress.  

That’s my gut feeling. The Democrats have nominated whack jobs; their unhinged, white, wealthy, snobby, and overeducated base keeps surveys out of whack, and they have said next to nothing about the issues on voters’ minds. It’s all about power and impeaching Trump. The Strait of Hormuz is open, oil flows are at pre-war levels, gas prices are coming down, and the economy is booming. 

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If there is a wave, it’ll be contained to blue states, which isn’t a shock. That means a low tide, and unlike the GOP, the Democrats, with their various whiny and rambunctious factions, won’t be able to get anything done with a slim majority. Speaker Mike Johnson has passed numerous key pieces of legislation with a bare-bones majority, a stark contrast to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his effete tenure as majority leader. 

But you already know Thune sucks. As we’ve been saying for weeks, screw the polls. Go vote. Make history today. The party in power has seen no net loss on the Hill only twice. The last time was 2002 under Bush. Vote Republican. Vote American, and stop the Antifa, pro-terrorist, pro-Palestinian, and pro-communist trash that’s trying to invade our institutions. Kill it off and finally plunge the dagger into the heart of the polling industry, which has become nothing more than a suppression tool for Democrats, peddling trash surveys to drive down GOP voter enthusiasm. Ann Selzer tried to do that in Iowa with Kamala. We put her into retirement. 

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Ignore the noise. Go vote. Let’s chop off the donkey’s head. 

We’ll have live coverage at 7 PM ET. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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