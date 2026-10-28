The Latest Poll Shows That Blue Wave Could Be More of a Low Tide

Maybe this should be expected, as polls do tighten in the waning days of an election cycle, but this is different: we have a summer chock full of blue death coming for Republicans. The blue terminal is crashing, after a wild prediction that Democrats would get 230-plus seats in the House bolstered it for a bit. Then, the Midwest tightened up, leading Democrat operatives to acknowledge they weren’t as confident about a blue wave. This isn’t 2018.

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The truth is we’re flying blind. It’s 50/50, because the polling isn’t reliable anymore. We have multiple fake poll controversies, all of which were explained away by the ‘this was a social experiment’ line. Still, we’re now getting stories that GOP voter support has been underestimated for most of a generation; that if it’s underestimated by two to three points, the GOP retains control; that Trump voters can’t be polled; and that the current climate isn’t being gauged properly. The pivot has begun, with the new Harris poll showing Democrats with only a four-point lead in the generic ballot— not enough to win.

2026 generic congressional ballot 🔵 Democrats: 52% 🔴 Republicans: 48% Harvard/HarrisX poll | 10/24-10/26 https://t.co/PWijr5l5hd — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 27, 2026

🚨 NEW: Fox’s @BretBaier on midterm polling: “If this doesn’t turn out how we think it’s gonna turn out, is this the end of polling? Are people just PO’d about polls?” Alex Castellanos (Republican consultant): “There are a lot of pollsters, I think, who are trading in all their interview mechanism for crockpots right now because it’s so unpredictable.” “But, for example in Iowa, I’m hearing from pollsters that it is polling hell. It is incredibly difficult to get Republicans to respond to a text or a phone call.” “What does that mean? Does that mean that they don’t trust pollsters and the establishment and the media? They think they’re on the other side? Or does that mean they’re upset at the president and they’re not gonna say? I mean, you could read it both ways. I could, and right now we don’t know,” adds @alexcast. Bret: “The president looks at the people showing up at the rallies and reads it the latter. But, you know, we don’t know yet.” — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 28, 2026

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