Former Trump Official Wasn't Going to Let the Libs on This Panel Drop That Line on CNN

Former Trump official David Urban is one of the few conservative voices on this notoriously anti-Trump network who can spar with the rest of the liberal contributor pool on CNN. He already threw cold water on this panel’s discussion of how the polls could be wrong, and now he can’t let the smear campaign against Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) continue. Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, which sent the Left into a misogynistic frenzy on Sunday. Some people said she lied — oh well. This is politics. Are you new here?

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Second, maybe she was set to appear with Abdul El-Sayed, her former primary rival, at a campaign event arranged by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), but backed out once she realized his side would never denounce antisemitism. This all collapsed within 36 hours. Urban nailed the double standard: the anti-Trump GOP are lauded as heroes, whereas Democrats who endorse Republicans are branded as mentally ill:

Republican strategist David Urban just forced the Democrats on the CNN panel — including David Axelrod — to confront their own double standard on the Haley Stevens saga. If a Republican had defected and endorsed a Democrat, like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, they would have been LIONIZED by the media. But because a Democrat is crossing the aisle to support a Republican, she’s suddenly become a kook and a pariah. URBAN: “When Republicans break with our party, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and others, you guys lionize them as being ‘courageous’ and so ‘brave.’” “And now you guys are like, she’s lost her mind! She’s clearly wacky. But when it’s our team, you guys are like, look how brave, what a profile in courage.” Urban is bang on here. — Overton (@overton_news) November 2, 2026

URBAN: When Republicans break with our party, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and others, you guys lionize them as being ‘courageous’ and so ‘brave.’ And now you guys are like, she’s lost her mind! She’s clearly wacky. But when it’s our team, you guys are like, look how brave, what a profile in courage.

Yep. Well said, sir.

Granted, I would still attack them because Kinzinger and Cheney acted like Democrats long before they actually declared their defections and devolved into lunacy or obscurity.

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