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James Talarico Flips Texas to Give the State Its First Democrat Senator Since 1993

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 10:25 PM
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James Talarico Flips Texas to Give the State Its First Democrat Senator Since 1993
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democrat Rep. James Talarico has defeated Republican Ken Paxton to give his party control over a Texas Senate seat for the first time since 1993.

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The win could be indicative of the direction of the remaining statewide races in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has managed to reduce the lead of Democrat Gina Hinojosa to just single digits, but, with the remaining vote dwindling, the down-ballot races are looking to shape up as a clean sweep for Democrats.

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The result also gives Paxton his first ever loss in a state-wide race of any kind. President Donald Trump managed to win the state by 14 points just two years ago.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
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