Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia. It’s a stunning turn of events for a man who was engulfed in a sex scandal at his company, in which one of his mistresses was allegedly a Chinese spy. The move drew bipartisan condemnation: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) described it as an intergalactic freak show. Yet on Monday, the board reinstated him, the stock market spiked, and President Trump took credit. One other figure also helped secure Huang’s reinstatement: Vice President JD Vance (via Politico):

.@ShelbyTalcott says JD Vance was deeply involved in getting Jensen Huang reinstated: "We're told he worked hand-in-hand with the president all weekend, using his sort of long-storied relationships in Silicon Valley, in the business community, to sort of reassure the board." https://t.co/5SqXMZv1rt

Huang resigned as chief executive earlier in November amid accusations that he compromised national security when he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

But Vance and Trump were personally engaged in lobbying Nvidia’s board over the weekend to bring Huang back, after concluding they didn’t see evidence that Huang had done anything illegal or compromised national security, according to the two people, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly.

The two people said Trump and Vance wanted Huang reinstated because he’s a critical advocate for open-source models, which have become a flashpoint in artificial intelligence security debates. Unlike closed models, such as those from OpenAI and Anthropic, open-source models are generally cheaper and easier to customize. The Trump administration wants U.S. companies to benefit from them without becoming dependent on Chinese models.

The two people also said that the vice president’s longstanding relationships in Silicon Valley put him in a position to persuade the board to bring back their ousted chief executive.

The talking points underscore how the White House is attempting to reframe Huang’s return amid deep concern on Capitol Hill over whether the tech boss poses a national security risk.

Other Cabinet officials “already made up their minds about what to do with Jensen Huang and the question of Nvidia” while Vance “seemed more nuanced about these things,” said a Trump administration official who was granted anonymity to speak candidly.

“Many in the administration were quick to vilify Huang,” the person added. Trump and Vance “realized that it could turn into a situation that was beneficial for everybody to give Huang a second chance.”