Here's the Tweet That's Drawing a Lot of Attention to Ilhan Omar's Immigration Fiasco

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) faces denaturalization and deportation. Whether that happens remains to be seen, though Alan Dershowitz seems to think it’s likely once her immigration case concludes. Omar is accused of immigration fraud, and federal agents searched her home this month, seizing her phone, computer, and passport.

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DNA evidence was also obtained, which could make the running gag about her marrying her brother true. This now-deleted tweet from 2013 could be smoking-gun evidence in this immigration saga, which has the Democrats and their media allies in fits because they can’t defend it. The probe began under Joe Biden, and a Democrat judge signed off on the search warrant (via NY Post):

Oops. The internet is forever. — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) October 24, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar reportedly appeared to refer to her father by a similar name to her former husband in a since-deleted social media post from over a decade ago — as federal investigators probe her identity and immigration records. “Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father …,” Omar wrote in June 2013, according to the site Web Archive. The Democratic Minnesota congresswoman — who arrived in the US as a refugee from Somalia in 1995 — scrubbed the post on the morning of Sept. 19, 2019, Fox News reported. However, several records, including a memorial post by the Congressional Black Caucus from 2020, refer to the “Squad” member’s late-father as “Nur Omar Mohamed.” The name “Nur Said,” as referenced in Omar’s since-deleted post, appears to be a similar name to that of her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. A decades-old claim alleges Omar married her brother when she wed Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to secure him a green card — which never came to fruition. The since-deleted post, first reported by the Daily Caller in 2019, resurfaced after federal agents raided Omar’s Washington DC home on Oct. 12 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into possible falsified statements on immigration and naturalization documents. […] A previous statement allegedly attributed to Omar’s spokesperson that circulated online, claimed “Nur Said” was the congresswoman’s father’s childhood nickname, the publication reported. A spokeswoman for Omar labeled the allegations as a “baseless, disgusting conspiracy theory,” in a statement to Fox News Digital Thursday. The statement also said Omar’s scrubbed tweet was deleted because she and her family had received threats.

Of course, she denies it, but that doesn't mean this investigation goes away.

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