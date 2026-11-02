A Pro-El-Sayed Progressive Posted This Horrible Tweet Directed at Van Jones

Former Obama official Van Jones strongly opposed a pro-El-Sayed ad produced by Rebellion PAC that depicted a couple unable to buy groceries because Jewish people existed. Even the most ardent leftists said it was peddling anti-Jewish hate. Van Jones said El-Sayed should denounce it. He never did. The incident was part of the fissure between him and Haley Stevens, who eventually endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for the US Senate.

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Watch Democrat Van Jones on CNN blast the ad for Abdul El-Sayed that echos El-Sayed's words that argues that Americans have to set grocery money "aside for killing Palestinians" because of U.S. aid to Israel. Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately." @ScottJenningsKY adds: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2026

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur was obtuse about it, claiming it wasn’t antisemitic, but also posted this equally appalling tweet about Van Jones over Halloween:

Happy Halloween, everyone! 🎃 Except Van, because he already got a treat from AIPAC. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 31, 2026

People like Van Jones don't care about Jewish people at all. The people paying him only care about Israel. I don't know if they told him to throw Jewish people under the bus or if he decided to do it himself. But Van's idea is to blame all Jewish people for Israel's war crimes. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 30, 2026

Again, anyone who wonders why this camp isn’t doing well with black voters, well, here’s why. When someone leaves this side, they’re persona non grata. When it’s a voter bloc that’s supposed to vote a certain way, the reaction is 10x worse.

This is so cheap, man.

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