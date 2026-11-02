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A Pro-El-Sayed Progressive Posted This Horrible Tweet Directed at Van Jones

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 02, 2026 3:00 PM
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A Pro-El-Sayed Progressive Posted This Horrible Tweet Directed at Van Jones
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Former Obama official Van Jones strongly opposed a pro-El-Sayed ad produced by Rebellion PAC that depicted a couple unable to buy groceries because Jewish people existed. Even the most ardent leftists said it was peddling anti-Jewish hate. Van Jones said El-Sayed should denounce it. He never did. The incident was part of the fissure between him and Haley Stevens, who eventually endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for the US Senate. 

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The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur was obtuse about it, claiming it wasn’t antisemitic, but also posted this equally appalling tweet about Van Jones over Halloween:

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Again, anyone who wonders why this camp isn’t doing well with black voters, well, here’s why. When someone leaves this side, they’re persona non grata. When it’s a voter bloc that’s supposed to vote a certain way, the reaction is 10x worse. 

This is so cheap, man. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JUDAISM
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