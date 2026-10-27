Watch Van Jones and Scott Jennings Tear Apart This Pro-El-Sayed Ad on CNN

CNN’s Van Jones’ takes might rub people the wrong way, but he’s willing to call out his party. He’s honest, though I don’t agree with him, and he’s one of the few progressives who aren’t afraid of conversations with the other side. The former Obama official got to the core of Rebellion PAC’s horrific pro-El-Sayed ad that shows a couple unable to afford certain items at the grocery store because Israel exists. It’s soaked in antisemitism and riddled with economic incoherence.

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Van Jones said it was pure anti-Jewish hatred. Period. Jones added that we give aid to nations worldwide. Why Israel? He later said El-Sayed should denounce the ad immediately, not just create distance, since his campaign has already done that. Scott Jennings delivered another one-two punch, saying the entire ad also reeked of economic incoherence, such as being unable to fund education initiatives because of Iron Dome support.

Watch Democrat Van Jones on CNN blast the ad for Abdul El-Sayed that echos El-Sayed's words that argues that Americans have to set grocery money "aside for killing Palestinians" because of U.S. aid to Israel. Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately." @ScottJenningsKY adds: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2026

Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately." Scott Jennings: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery."

Jones also called out what he saw as anti-Muslim hysterics in this race, though that’s different. The cost of living being high because Jews exist is gross antisemitism; El-Sayed’s alleged ties to terrorists are based on family connections with a paper trail: his mother worked for a relief agency with al-Qaeda ties; his uncle was its bookkeeper; the FBI searched her home; his sister has an affinity for the Muslim Brotherhood; and El-Sayed penned a letter to them when they took over Egypt.

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