Bill Maher's Audience Had a Surprising Reaction to Kid Rock's Take on American Discourse

Kid Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, was a guest on Bill Maher’s show, and it didn’t disappoint. Rock recently dined with President Trump, Maher, and Stephen A. Smith in a four-hour event marked by good but frank discussions of the issues. Everyone had a great time, though Rock had to leave early to catch a flight to Teterboro for his Fox and Friends morning hit the following day.

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The Left has become so extreme that Maher’s show, notably anti-GOP, is more level-headed and rational. I’ve watched this show since I was in high school, mainly to get the other side’s take on the issues, but the Democrats’ embrace of antisemitism and communism has this comedian focusing most of his fire on the left.

Yet, Rock’s line about the decline of American discourse struck a nerve with the unabashedly liberal Maher audience:

Well, that was unexpected. Kid Rock won over Bill Maher’s audience with an epic monologue about the degradation of the modern-day Democrat Party and how progressive politics are teaching kids to hate America. The moment the audience heard his final line, they erupted into applause. ROCK: “A Democrat’s never scared me being in office until just recently when all this crazy stuff has popped up.” “I think Bill Clinton loves the country. I believed Obama loved our country.” “Now these whack jobs are coming in here and I’m like, wait a minute… even if they don’t hate the country as a whole they hate a big portion of it, and they’re spewing this.” “And I believe our teachers have been a big problem, you know indoctrinating these kids for a long time now.” “We’re starting to see the fruition, they’re starting to raise up, I’m a victim and everything’s bad and America is just a big racist piece of sh*t country.” “Bad, bad America and we’re not celebrating what makes us great, which all of us being different and being together.” “Being the greatest country in the world!” It’s pretty seldom that a Republican gets cheers and applause from a liberal crowd with such an unapologetically patriotic message. This was a great moment. — Overton (@overton_news) October 31, 2026

ROCK: “A Democrat’s never scared me being in office until just recently when all this crazy stuff has popped up.” “I think Bill Clinton loves the country. I believed Obama loved our country.” “Now these whack jobs are coming in here and I’m like, wait a minute… even if they don’t hate the country as a whole they hate a big portion of it, and they’re spewing this.” “And I believe our teachers have been a big problem, you know indoctrinating these kids for a long time now.” “We’re starting to see the fruition, they’re starting to raise up, I’m a victim and everything’s bad and America is just a big racist piece of sh*t country.” “Bad, bad America and we’re not celebrating what makes us great, which all of us being different and being together.” “Being the greatest country in the world!”

During the Overtime segment, Rock shared a hilarious story involving Trump, himself, and French President Emmanuel Macron. He was golfing with Trump when Macron called. Trump introduced Rock to the French head of state and handed him the phone. Rock later said Trump left him with the French president, hopping into his golf cart and driving off.

Kid Rock has Bill Maher pounding on the table laughing as he tells the wild story of how Trump left him on the phone with the president of France. Kid Rock had privately told Maher the story once before. It didn’t matter. Maher still couldn’t keep it together. MAHER: “Bob, you’ve gotten to know Trump personally over the years. What’s something about him that people would be surprised to learn? Oh, you want to tell the Macron story?” KID ROCK: “The what?” MAHER: “The Macron, the golf cart story.” KID ROCK: “Oh yeah, that was funny. Yeah, we’re out golfing, and I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one. And I mean, the guy’s taking calls all day. He’s working while you’re golfing. The guy does not stop working. I think we can all agree on that. He works. He sleeps like maybe four or five hours a night, right?” “So we’re out there. Macron calls. He’s like, blah, blah, blah. He’s talking. We’re on the golf cart, right? I’m standing next to his golf cart. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am. And he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’ So he gives me the phone.” “I’m like, ‘Hello, Mr. President.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Détroit.’ And Trump leaves!” [Maher completely loses it] MAHER: “I love that!” Only Trump would hand the president of France off to Kid Rock and drive away. To this day, Macron probably still doesn’t know what the heck happened. 🤣 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 31, 2026

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MAHER: “Bob, you’ve gotten to know Trump personally over the years. What’s something about him that people would be surprised to learn? Oh, you want to tell the Macron story?” KID ROCK: “The what?” MAHER: “The Macron, the golf cart story.” KID ROCK: “Oh yeah, that was funny. Yeah, we’re out golfing, and I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one. And I mean, the guy’s taking calls all day. He’s working while you’re golfing. The guy does not stop working. I think we can all agree on that. He works. He sleeps like maybe four or five hours a night, right?” “So we’re out there. Macron calls. He’s like, blah, blah, blah. He’s talking. We’re on the golf cart, right? I’m standing next to his golf cart. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am. And he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’ So he gives me the phone.” “I’m like, ‘Hello, Mr. President.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Détroit.’ And Trump leaves!”

Maher also took shots at El-Sayed, even making him a joke for his opening monologue Friday night. He also read Trump's 1,300-word post ripping into him.

Bill Maher kicks off his pre-midterm show with a brutal zinger about Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Jeffrey Epstein. Okay, that was funny. Maher was talking about the flood of campaign ads mentioning Epstein when he suddenly brought El-Sayed into the joke. It took the audience a second to catch what he was getting at, but once they did, the room erupted in laughter and applause. MAHER: “And you know it’s getting nasty.” “There’s 160 different campaign ads now that are mentioning Jeffrey Epstein.” “They say he’s a pedophile. They say he partied with Trump…” “Abdul El-Sayed said, ‘Epstein? What kind of name is that?’” Rare banger from Bill. — Overton (@overton_news) October 31, 2026

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Kid Rock just TORE APART Abdul El-Sayed’s backstory right to Bill Maher’s face...and his audience was forced to listen to every word. Maher was doing his best to make President Trump’s comments about El-Sayed’s alleged ties to Islamic extremism sound completely unwarranted. Then Kid Rock stepped in and blew the narrative to pieces, exposing THREE things the media conveniently wants to ignore. ROCK: “Can I tell you about Abdul El-Sayed?” “They’re talking about the Muslim Brotherhood thing, from, yes, something his mother was associated [with] in the ‘70s, didn’t raise him, fair enough.” “What they’re not blasting loud enough is the op-ed he wrote when he was in college, which by the way I understand his education was funded by George Soros.” “Wrote an op-ed in college supporting the Egyptian president who was absolutely with the Muslim Brotherhood and even called on him to purge the police and the media.” “If that’s not enough for you, in the last debate in Michigan with this candidate Mike Rogers, they were asked point blank, who’s a bigger threat to America, Iran or Israel?” “Mike Rogers, Iran. Abdul, asked him twice. Couldn’t answer the question.” “If that’s not enough for you threw a big helping of socialism on top.” “And people talk about assimilation too all the time. Right? This man very much is assimilated.” “Good education, well-spoken, good looking guy.” “You know who else assimilated very well? Those pieces of sh*t that flew those planes into our World Trade Centers.” — Overton (@overton_news) October 31, 2026

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Bill Maher stops his show mid-monologue to read aloud President Trump’s extraordinarily long Truth Social post ROASTING him after their second White House dinner together. And this went on for another two and a half minutes… The audience was loving EVERY second of the read along. MAHER: “I have it here. Look, I don’t want it to be this way. This whole point of having these dinners…” “It is a little long.” Then he started reading. “It begins. ‘Let’s talk about the complete and total loser Bill Maher.’” “You got me there! Okay. I’ll own that one.” [Audience erupts in laughter] You can tell they both love the back and forth. — Overton (@overton_news) October 31, 2026

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