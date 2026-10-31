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Bill Maher's Audience Had a Surprising Reaction to Kid Rock's Take on American Discourse

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 31, 2026 2:00 PM
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Bill Maher's Audience Had a Surprising Reaction to Kid Rock's Take on American Discourse
Pool via AP

Kid Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, was a guest on Bill Maher’s show, and it didn’t disappoint. Rock recently dined with President Trump, Maher, and Stephen A. Smith in a four-hour event marked by good but frank discussions of the issues. Everyone had a great time, though Rock had to leave early to catch a flight to Teterboro for his Fox and Friends morning hit the following day. 

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The Left has become so extreme that Maher’s show, notably anti-GOP, is more level-headed and rational. I’ve watched this show since I was in high school, mainly to get the other side’s take on the issues, but the Democrats’ embrace of antisemitism and communism has this comedian focusing most of his fire on the left. 

Yet, Rock’s line about the decline of American discourse struck a nerve with the unabashedly liberal Maher audience:

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ROCK: “A Democrat’s never scared me being in office until just recently when all this crazy stuff has popped up.”

“I think Bill Clinton loves the country. I believed Obama loved our country.”

“Now these whack jobs are coming in here and I’m like, wait a minute… even if they don’t hate the country as a whole they hate a big portion of it, and they’re spewing this.”

“And I believe our teachers have been a big problem, you know indoctrinating these kids for a long time now.”

“We’re starting to see the fruition, they’re starting to raise up, I’m a victim and everything’s bad and America is just a big racist piece of sh*t country.”

“Bad, bad America and we’re not celebrating what makes us great, which all of us being different and being together.”

“Being the greatest country in the world!”

During the Overtime segment, Rock shared a hilarious story involving Trump, himself, and French President Emmanuel Macron. He was golfing with Trump when Macron called. Trump introduced Rock to the French head of state and handed him the phone. Rock later said Trump left him with the French president, hopping into his golf cart and driving off.

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MAHER: “Bob, you’ve gotten to know Trump personally over the years. What’s something about him that people would be surprised to learn? Oh, you want to tell the Macron story?”

KID ROCK: “The what?”

MAHER: “The Macron, the golf cart story.”

KID ROCK: “Oh yeah, that was funny. Yeah, we’re out golfing, and I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one. And I mean, the guy’s taking calls all day. He’s working while you’re golfing. The guy does not stop working. I think we can all agree on that. He works. He sleeps like maybe four or five hours a night, right?”

“So we’re out there. Macron calls. He’s like, blah, blah, blah. He’s talking. We’re on the golf cart, right? I’m standing next to his golf cart. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am. And he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’ So he gives me the phone.”

“I’m like, ‘Hello, Mr. President.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Détroit.’ And Trump leaves!”

Maher also took shots at El-Sayed, even making him a joke for his opening monologue Friday night. He also read Trump's 1,300-word post ripping into him.

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News Topics BILL MAHER | COMMUNISM | DONALD TRUMP | EMMANUEL MACRON
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