Stephen A. Smith and Bill Maher Had Dinner With Trump. Here's What They Agreed On.





It happened again. Bill Maher had the honor of dining with President Trump, joined by Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith. The event lasted about four hours, and Smith spoke at length about the dinner. Except for Rock, neither Maher nor Smith supports Trump, yet the President of the United States invited them to dinner. Sorry, only morons turn that down. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, no matter what. They don’t agree on much — so what? That’s not the point. They discussed a few things, and one major area of agreement came out of it, which Rock detailed yesterday: "Socialism and communism have no place to have a foothold in our government.”

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🚨 NOW: Kid Rock reveals President Trump overnight hosted a dinner with BILL MAHER, STEPHEN A. SMITH and himself — and they ALL AGREED ON ONE THING... "Socialism and communism has no place to have a foothold in our government." "It was EPIC." That must've been INTERESTING 😅 The socialists have lost Maher and Stephen A. Smith! This is again how you know they have fallen off the deep end. There is no future in the Democrat Party for people who are not socialist. @KidRock — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2026

There were other tough conversations, but Rock described the night as epic. Rock had to leave early because Teterboro was closing — he had to fly out; otherwise, he wouldn’t have made his Fox & Friends hit if he’d stayed in D.C. It was the first time he'd had to leave a party early.

JUST IN: A photo has been released of Kid Rock, Bill Maher, and Stephen A. Smith waiting outside the Oval Office of the White House before having dinner with President Trump. Kid Rock: “So Bill's like, I got cocktails. Yes, there was drinking involved. First of all, I had to leave early at 11 p.m. We had dinner, we were hanging out in the office.” “I'm on like beer 7 and I'm having a blast. Trust me, this is probably, this is the first time I've ever left a party early.” Kayleigh McEnany: “We know there was no drinking from President Trump.” Kid Rock: “No.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

Smith had more details about the dinner. Yes, the discussions were lively, and Trump showed them the autopen picture on the presidential wall of fame:

HILARIOUS: Stephen A. Smith “chided” President Trump at their White House dinner last night for hanging an autopen as Joe Biden’s portrait on the Presidential Walk of Fame. POTUS clapped back: “It’s funny, isn’t it?” “And he's got pictures of every single president from George Washington all the way up to him. Pictures of every single president on the wall. Except Joe Biden. And instead of Joe Biden's face and picture on the wall, he's got a picture of an autopen. And I sat up there and I chided the president and I said, ‘That’s pretty d*mn cruel, man.’ He says, ‘It’s funny, isn't it?’ That's Donald Trump.” It’s an accurate representation of history. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

Stephen A. Smith PRAISES President Trump for his “hospitality” and “unwillingness” to COWER on a single issue that he or Bill Maher PRESSED him on. “[POTUS] wouldn't let us leave. And we were bringing up stuff, trying to pummel him with it. He wouldn't bend.” “Again, we can have different opinions, but he deserves to be recognized for his hospitality and his unwillingness to run from any single issue we brought up that he disagreed with. When I say we were there for over four hours, it was because of him. He wouldn't let us leave. And we were bringing up stuff, trying to pummel him with it. He wouldn't bend.” Trump is one of a KIND! — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

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Stephen A. Smith described the “four-hour” White House dinner with President Trump, Bill Maher, and Kid Rock as a VERY “substantive evening.” As expected, POTUS didn’t RUN from a SINGLE issue he was PRESSED on and was able to defend each and every one of the positions his administration has taken. “We were there for over four hours in the White House. And Donald Trump did not run from any questions. He answered every single question. He was very, very defiant with any criticism that came in his direction when he disagreed. But as Kid Rock went on Fox News on Friday morning and articulated, it was a pleasant meeting. It was respectful.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

And no one died. People with differences spoke, drank, and had dinner. Only the Left would find this appalling. Yet everyone else sees it and shrugs. The late Andrew Breitbart had dinner with domestic terrorist Bill Ayers as part of a charity event someone won. He bid and ate dinner with the Ayers, and they, too, broke bread. I don’t know what was discussed, but the Ayers didn’t back off from cooking dinner with conservatives.

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