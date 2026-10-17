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Stephen A. Smith and Bill Maher Had Dinner With Trump. Here's What They Agreed On.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 17, 2026 7:00 AM
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Stephen A. Smith and Bill Maher Had Dinner With Trump. Here's What They Agreed On.
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP


It happened again. Bill Maher had the honor of dining with President Trump, joined by Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith. The event lasted about four hours, and Smith spoke at length about the dinner. Except for Rock, neither Maher nor Smith supports Trump, yet the President of the United States invited them to dinner. Sorry, only morons turn that down. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, no matter what. They don’t agree on much — so what? That’s not the point. They discussed a few things, and one major area of agreement came out of it, which Rock detailed yesterday: "Socialism and communism have no place to have a foothold in our government.”

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There were other tough conversations, but Rock described the night as epic. Rock had to leave early because Teterboro was closing — he had to fly out; otherwise, he wouldn’t have made his Fox & Friends hit if he’d stayed in D.C. It was the first time he'd had to leave a party early. 

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Smith had more details about the dinner. Yes, the discussions were lively, and Trump showed them the autopen picture on the presidential wall of fame:

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And no one died. People with differences spoke, drank, and had dinner. Only the Left would find this appalling. Yet everyone else sees it and shrugs. The late Andrew Breitbart had dinner with domestic terrorist Bill Ayers as part of a charity event someone won. He bid and ate dinner with the Ayers, and they, too, broke bread. I don’t know what was discussed, but the Ayers didn’t back off from cooking dinner with conservatives. 

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News Topics BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP | SOCIALISM
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