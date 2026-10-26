Something Set Off Trump to Post This 1,300+ Word Screed Against Bill Maher

Bill Maher said he doesn’t care that leftists hate that he dines with President Trump or that he’s building a new ballroom. He also tore into Gen Z for not understanding why older people can retire while they can’t. He also tore into Boomers for being part of the scheme that ‘robs tomorrow because we’re paying for yesterday.’ And yes, there’s a lot of faking and coddling that’s added strain to our entitlement system, including a host of ways to receive disability benefits. We used to call that life. In the U.K., so-called mental health issues, like having ADHD, can land you with benefits that could secure you a new car, and one in seven new motor vehicle sales are attributed to this program, and luxury cars are included. If you have tennis elbow, you could get a BMW. It’s nonsense. His interview with former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was also good.

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One reason young people want socialism so much is that they're jealous that older people have it and they don't. https://t.co/CHRCZQ5xQG — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 24, 2026

HE NEVER GETS MAD: Bill Maher describes the Trump he meets behind closed doors. “He never interrupts. He never gets mad. He listens.” Karoline Leavitt says Trump asks for input from everyone in the room, including junior staff. https://t.co/upXmB4bIDM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2026

Karoline Leavitt takes a shot at California’s Democratic leaders, right in Bill Maher’s studio. “Maybe your governor should call.” She points to Trump’s work with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and says California could look better if its leaders worked with him. https://t.co/IVQctyOolg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2026

Bill Maher ADMITS he doesn’t give a “sh*t” that President Trump is building a White House ballroom, BOLDLY stating America does need a ballroom instead of holding state dinners in a muddy, gross tent on the South Lawn. “I don't give a shit about any of this. I like the ballroom. America does need a ballroom.” Bill Maher: “I see now he wants to get rid of the press pool in the White House and make it into an actual swimming pool. Did you see that?” Karoline Leavitt: “I have seen it. Yes, I have seen it. Look, it was a swimming pool at one time. In fact, if you go in the stairs underneath where the briefing room is, you can actually see the tile from where the pool used to be. So, he just maybe wants to restore it to all of its glory. I don't know if he'll do it, but he's been flirting with it.” Bill Maher: “I don't give a shit about any of this. I like the ballroom. America does need a ballroom.” Karoline Leavitt: “I love that. We do.” Bill Maher: “Yeah, absolutely. It's the United States of America. We're having dinner in the grass. It’s stupid.” Karoline Leavitt: “Under a tent with mud on your feet, you're wearing these expensive shoes. I don't know about those ones, but maybe.” “Maybe if you went to the White House, you would spruce it up.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 24, 2026

Bill Maher tells critics he’s not sorry about dining with Trump again: “F*CK YOU, I LIKE THESE DINNERS!” MAHER: “Yeah, I did it again, bitches. I know I’m the bad guy because I go and say face-to-face with the man the things you write in articles that he’ll NEVER READ, but okay, I — you know what? F*CK YOU, I like these dinners!” “There was just something thrilling about being announced when you’re in the White House... and you hear the aide say, ‘Sir, your 7 o’clock low-ratings dummy is here.’” According to Stephen A. Smith, who was at the dinner, the four-hour meal between Maher and President Trump got very heated. In the end, the two agreed they could disagree without hating each other, and they parted on good terms. After the meeting, Trump said Maher “likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.” — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 24, 2026

Trump, Maher, Kid Rock, and Stephen A. Smith dined together last week. As with the first dinner, they had frank, honest conversations. Maher admitted that speaking with Trump is liberating because he doesn’t have to walk on eggshells. He also said the president is a different man off-camera, describing him as engaging and someone who listens. Well, that goodwill is lost, at least for now, as Trump posted a 1,300+ word screed against Maher, though the latter wouldn’t mind. Trump also signed some 60 or so insults he hurled at Maher during their first dinner. I would also say that Maher doesn’t think that Iran getting nukes is good, and has been rather blunt about his views on Islam and the West.

No clue what set this off, but the president should have known that the HBO host would never be a Trump guy. He said he would seriously consider voting for JD Vance or Marco Rubio if the Democrats don't continue to be insane. But he posted how he felt at the time, which Maher has noted he does often, good or bad, but Trump does torch him:

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President Trump posted a more than 1300-word rant against Bill Maher, in which he tucks in that he is “not building a swimming pool in the White House briefing room,” but is still considering moving the press out. https://t.co/6ijUzEuxZh — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) October 26, 2026

So strange when Maher was bragging on Trump being one to listen to all sides. He was saying how nice Trump was. I wonder what he said to him at this dinner that ticked off so much lol. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 26, 2026

JUST IN: Trump calls Bill Maher a "COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” in 1,300+ word Truth, 10 days after hosting him for a 4-hour dinner at the White House. https://t.co/rKuvMCPa66 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 26, 2026

Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher. He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone. It’s not “HOT” anymore! Maher’s friend and business associate, Chuck LaBella, was also a friend of mine, worked on The Top Hit Show, The Apprentice, as a “gofer” and, because of the success of that show, Number One and Top Rated on many weeks, with the Finale’ being among the Top Shows of the Year, he was automatically and quickly brought up through the Ranks of NBC, along with everyone else associated with that Historic “Happening.” The Success of the Apprentice was so great that everyone partook — It built many careers, and that is a wonderful thing. Some people say it even built my career, because I became President (I would have won without it!). In any event, over the last few years, LaBella would call me nonstop to say, “Hello,” be very nice, and tell me how much Bill Maher “loves” and respects me, and would constantly ask of me, even before I was President, for any form of meeting with Maher and, would I do his show? When I became President, I agreed to meet, after the first one, and the last one, but never agreed to do his show, which he wants me to do, DESPARATELY — It won’t happen! When I have watched the show, which isn’t often, it always ends with dishonesty, about me at least, but, who cares? He doesn’t think it was a good thing to take the Nuclear Weapon away from Iran, which shows you that he is not very smart. If I allowed them to obtain a Nuclear Weapon, the World would be a different place right now! Using Fake Polls, he also said I had my Lowest Ratings so far, “and even the Republican Party doesn’t like him,” but that’s not true. I have High Ratings and, more importantly, he said that I’m losing the support and approval of the Republican Party when, in fact, CNN just came out with a Poll showing that I’m at 98 and 99% support within the Republican Party, an All Time Record High. Ronald Reagan was at 86%. CNN’s Harry Enten also said I am “The Most Influential President of the Last Century.” CNN did another Poll at who was the Most Popular Person in the History of the Republican Party, and I won that, too, with me being at 53%, Ronald Reagan being at 18%, and Abraham Lincoln being at 8%, and these are CNN Polls, people not exactly in love with me, so, Bill Maher lied, but he lies about everything, and I believe he lied to me when I asked him, with all the applause and laughter he gets after almost everything he says, about things that aren’t funny or even any good, what Laughter Machine does he use? People can’t think he’s funny. I didn’t know Bill, he didn’t know me, and that was OK. Then Chuck LaBella, and my friend, Kid Rock, called me incessantly about meeting with Bill Maher. My first response was, “Fellas, this guy’s a Goofball.” They said, “He wants to go down to the White House, be with you, and talk. He said you’re very smart, but you’re not into the Liberal Platform. Will you start thinking about it?” He invited himself to the White House! We had our first meeting, Bill was very nervous. He asked for a drink. He was very insecure, and he had a seriously bruised eye and nose area, as though somebody had just beaten him up — But it wasn’t me! No sooner had we had that first dinner at the White House, which is a very seductive and beautiful place, especially now that I have fully renovated and fixed it in the style which it deserves, Bill wanted to come back. The Gofer called me multiple times, saying how much Bill loves me, that he respects me more than anybody, and wants to come back for a second meeting. After ten calls from Chuck LaBella, it seemed that these guys were serious, and wanted to learn more, because their Policies are so bad, it’s ridiculous! Also, I wanted to tell Bill that he’s a major POTHEAD. He’s got to stop, it’s very bad for his health. He looked like hell this time. Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House. Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock came along with him. Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps. I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time. After the first dinner, Bill Maher was friendly, I guess, everyone walked away pleased. He gave me a good first show, with lots of Laughing Machine laughter, which is a real term, but it is what it is, and then reverted back to his former self, and his old ways. I understand that. He’s doing his thing. I never took it very personally. I would always mock his Low Ratings, whenever I heard. He’s not a nice guy, and what he spouts isn’t what he believes. He has to cater to his base, which is mostly composed of Losers, and people who don’t like working. It’s why, for so long, I didn’t get another call from Chuck LaBella, and I didn’t miss him one bit. After the second dinner, Bill’s “show” was far worse than the first. He went crazy! He’s gutless, because he enjoyed every minute. Also, I am not building a swimming pool in the White House Briefing Room, and never had any intention of doing so. I am thinking about moving the Press, and putting them in a different location, but I will use that location for very badly needed space. Bill also attacked our Great Republican Candidates, when he knows my Endorsement Record is 98% in the House, and 100% in the Senate, so how can he make a false statement like this? These Statistics are FACTS, and he should speak about them, but he won’t, because he is very unfair! Karoline Leavitt was GREAT on the show, but she started with a biased, dumb SLEAZEBAG, asking questions. She defended me, and herself, so well, but couldn’t be comfortable going against Lie after Lie. Importantly, Bill lied about all of the Illegal Voters in the Radical controlled, decrepit, and devastated State of California. Just in the last few days alone, they found 20,000, and the number could easily go to over 1,000,000. There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won’t waste time in FACT CHECKING him. He isn’t worth it. Bill: Don’t call anymore. It’s useless, and tell Chuck LaBella not to call so much, and say how much you love “TRUMP,” and want to get together, because you’re a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of “fans.” You’re also a coward who is afraid to tell the truth about how well our Country is running because of your few “fans,” and how badly the Dumocrats have done, almost destroying the U.S.A. If I hadn’t won the Election, it would be DEAD! Also, turn your Laugh Machine off, it’s a joke when they laugh uncontrollably, even when you say nothing funny, and I’m going to have the Republicans not cover you anymore, because they try to talk about you as a guy who is transformative. You’re not transformative, you’re a Loser! I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again, because it is nothing more than FAKE NEWS that America, and the World, is unfortunately subjected to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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I’m sure Maher will mention this on his show or his Club Random podcast, and I bet he shrugs it off. The comedian has thick skin; he must do what he does, so it’s what it is. If Trump thought he could convert Maher, he made a mistake. But Trump has gone to war with prominent Republicans, and fences have been mended, as with Rubio and Cruz.

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