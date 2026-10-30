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Sophie Cunningham's Take on Players Leaving for the National Anthem Shouldn't Shock Anyone

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 9:00 AM
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Sophie Cunningham's Take on Players Leaving for the National Anthem Shouldn't Shock Anyone
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

She’s fun, funny, and becoming one of the many faces of the WNBA, much to the horror of woke leftists. Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham appeared on Theo Von’s podcast. It didn’t disappoint. She disclosed that she has up to 20 stalkers and was asked about the lesbian mafia that reportedly runs the league. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but her take on the national anthem and on players leaving the court before games was neither shocking nor unexpected. Cunningham is a patriot. I’m not sure she’s full-blown MAGA, but she deviates enough from woke orthodoxy to be lumped in with it, for some reason. 

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Who knows, but a liberal could hold this opinion if they didn’t fear beheading by the far-left. Cunningham didn’t bash the players who leave, but added that she’s a patriot who will show the nation and our veterans respect and love:

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This is from last summer, but I mean, you can see why the Left hates her. 

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News Topics USA | VETERANS | WNBA | WOKE
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