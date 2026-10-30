Sophie Cunningham's Take on Players Leaving for the National Anthem Shouldn't Shock Anyone

She’s fun, funny, and becoming one of the many faces of the WNBA, much to the horror of woke leftists. Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham appeared on Theo Von’s podcast. It didn’t disappoint. She disclosed that she has up to 20 stalkers and was asked about the lesbian mafia that reportedly runs the league. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but her take on the national anthem and on players leaving the court before games was neither shocking nor unexpected. Cunningham is a patriot. I’m not sure she’s full-blown MAGA, but she deviates enough from woke orthodoxy to be lumped in with it, for some reason.

Advertisement

Who knows, but a liberal could hold this opinion if they didn’t fear beheading by the far-left. Cunningham didn’t bash the players who leave, but added that she’s a patriot who will show the nation and our veterans respect and love:

Theo Von asks Sophie Cunningham what she thinks of WNBA players walking out during the national Anthem. THEO VON: “How do you feel about that, or do you have any thoughts on it?” CUNNINGHAM: “I mean, you know who you’re talking to? OF COURSE, I have thoughts on it.” Cunningham stopped short of bashing her peers, but she made it clear she’s PROUD to be an American and will always show love for our troops. Theo Von couldn’t understand why WNBA players making an average of $518,000 a year can’t show gratitude to the country that made their dreams possible. Funny how the league that never stops demanding respect can’t give its own country even 20 seconds of it. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 29, 2026

Sophie Cunningham says she has 20 different stalkers that the FBI is keeping tabs on https://t.co/1p8M5lCbU4 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 29, 2026

Theo Von caught Sophie Cunningham OFF-GUARD after asking her about if she knows the lore about the lesbian WNBA players who DATE each other around the league 😭😭👀 “How much of that lesbian-espionage is going on out there?… Is there like a lesbian mafia in the league? Is there any animosity between those people?” “Dude, I’m honestly I’m like strictly dickly so I have no idea” “Oh ya, who cares. I don’t give a dang if somebody’s being like whatever they’re doing or whatever… Has somebody ever posted you up and they’re just like flirting at the same time?” “No” “So you’ve been out there and somebody’s like ‘hey pass a note to that other girl’ or whatever?” “You’ve been to a game. When would we have time to do that??” “I don’t know.” 🤣🤣 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) October 29, 2026

This is from last summer, but I mean, you can see why the Left hates her.

After the Fever game last night, Sophie Cunningham showed up at a bar and started singing “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” Legend https://t.co/eHYfK9Vlf1 — OutKick (@Outkick) August 15, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.