It's going to be an interesting two years, watching Democrats bring members of the Trump administration before sham hearings and kangaroo courts while pushing trillions in spending that will make inflation skyrocket. It'll come back to haunt them in 2028, when they ask for even more power, and voters aren't keen to give it to them.

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Because despite running on affordability, Democrats are instead going to focus on everything and anything else: amnesty, reparations, and lawfare against Republicans — including Republican voters (why do you think Jack Smith had a list of MAGA hat buyers?). Sen. Alex Padilla also mentioned Elon Musk again, and how Congress is going to stop him from giving money to Republicans.

We’re going to do everything we can to make Elon’s worst nightmare come true next Congress: a democracy where the ultra-wealthy can’t buy elections. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 18, 2026

This, of course, does not apply to guys like George and Alex Soros, however. They get to buy elections for Democrats across the country.

Padilla has a great ratio going, too, with many people pointing out this sort of targeting by government is illegal and just a bit tyrannical from the party of "No Kings."

This piece of s**t went from threatening the current administration to now threatening a private citizen.



It turns out, Democrats are the actual fascists. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 18, 2026

Every accusation seems to be a confession.

Short list of Dems' billionaire donors (recent contributions):



• George & Alex Soros: ~$50–100M+ to Dem PACs

• Michael Bloomberg: ~$84M

• Reid Hoffman: ~$40M

• Dustin Moskovitz: ~$18M

• J.B. Pritzker: ~$24M

• Tom Steyer: ~$250M+ multi-year

• Chris Larsen: ~$20M — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2026

Reid Hoffman is also an Epstein associate, but we guess that's (D)ifferent.

They like those billionaires.

You took money from Sam Bankman-Fried. pic.twitter.com/Wm8b8mnXlW — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 19, 2026

Whoops.

Soooo, none of you are going to deal with inflation. Got it. https://t.co/2ZpJahkSQN — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 19, 2026

No. Not one of them.

Not a chance.

This becomes infinitely more hysterical when you remember they appointed Kamala Harris is the most undemocratic way possible https://t.co/fh4zV50kgI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2026

Never forget that.

Democrats pretending they aren’t also funded by billionaires is beyond psychotic https://t.co/ALgTpAiR7o — BLAIRE WHITE (@BlaireWhite) November 19, 2026

They want to think their voters won't remember this, but they've made the correct calculation that many of their voters do not care about the hypocrisy.

Hey, @FBIDirectorKash - you have a specific, written, public thread by @AlexPadilla4CA to target an American citizen who's not committed any crime, who is going to suffer deprivation of rights and suffer harassment under the color of law - you and @CivilRights must act to protect… https://t.co/YK2of4Yk1Z — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) November 19, 2026

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Yes. The administration should work to protect Musk.

But when they do haul him before Congress, it will not go well for Musk. Not only can he afford the best lawyers in the world, but Musk will also not pull any punches in a hearing, and he will humiliate the Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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