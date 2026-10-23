WNBA: A Joke of a League

Virtually everything that is wrong with our left-leaning part of the country can be found in the supposed basketball league.

How do you make a WNBA player run fast? Play the U.S. national anthem; that’s how. The players for the two teams presently in the finals came out for fan adulation and then quickly ran back into the locker room when the threat of some rockets’ red glare became too dangerous. I didn’t know that they knew how to run.

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So why do the ladies vanish when the country that makes them modestly rich and famous has its favorite song played on the PA system? While their collective IQ seems lower than the final score, they actually thought this one out. If they stay, they have two bad options. One is to respect the song, flag and country, and on the left side of the derangement spectrum, that is really bad. Alternatively, they can go full Colin Kaepernick and kneel and then look really bad in the eyes of many of those who pay for the tickets that fund their league (losing around $40 million a year). So their third alternative is to vanish and let the people at home and in the stands try to guess what they are doing.

Just for a wee bit of perspective. Real basketball players in the NBA have an average salary of $12.8 million per year. That number is hyper-inflated, but it is so because of the agreement between the rich but terrified owners and the aggressive players' association. Years ago, they agreed that 51 percent of the dough made by the league had to go to the players. Unlike football and baseball, where you have relatively large rosters, basketball does not have an overflowing bench. So a few years ago I read about mediocre talents making $5 million or more because the money had to be spent. For comparison, the ladies average $550,000 per year. That is around the amount that a guy selling beers at Bulls games makes. No, seriously, that is a great salary, on par with surgeons and high-level executives. So while the women make so much money in a league losing so much money, why can’t they show some respect?

The answer is that the WNBA is a microcosm of all that is wrong on the modern left in the U.S. and Europe. Remember that its leadership (stop laughing) spent days and nights — unsuccessfully — trying to define what a “woman” is, to keep two guys (or two more guys, depending on whom you ask) out of the league. Though their top-level meetings did not succeed, they have lately declared that the two former NBA players in question are men and thus cannot play. What happened to trans? What happened to a person being whatever he, she, it feels? Apparently the thought of the duo scoring a hundred points a night and sending half of the league to the hospital was too much for the top brass to stomach. The Babylon Bee tried to help with the headline: “WNBA Clarifies: A Woman is an Adult Human Lesbian.”

So how is it that women who make a good deal of money and are somewhat famous cannot stand to respect the flag and anthem of the country that made them such? Imagine how many young girls just out of drug rehab see a WNBA player and run over to get an autograph and swear that they also want to beat up white people when they grow up? The league must be counting its blessings that Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are NOT in the finals, as they would have proudly stayed on court and probably put their hands over their hearts. It would really make their teammates look bad. The reason why the ladies and all of the left hate the U.S. is because the U.S. has been great to them. One looks at the “No Kings” and other pathetic protests, and he does not see people who have not eaten for a couple of days and whose clothes are in tatters. Rather, they look well-to-do, with their nice duds and iPhones. So why are the ones who should be most thankful, most grateful, the ones who are so vociferous in their hatred of the United States (or substitute the name of your favorite European country here)? The answer is that they were given everything on a silver platter and never appreciated how good they’ve got it.

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A person who starts with nothing is grateful for everything he is given or that he has earned. There are endless stories from previous generations of people leaving school to work, barely getting by, saving every spare dime, and then affording a house and a better life. The running story for Jews a hundred years ago was: “If you don’t show up on Saturday, don’t come to work on Sunday.” And with that, many religious Jews from Europe gave up on Sabbath observance in order to live. Admiral Hyman Rickover, the father of the U.S. Nuclear Navy, said that the first time in his life when he encountered non-kosher food was when he sat down to eat his first meal at the U.S. Naval Academy. He came from a poor shtetl; his family just got by, and he worked himself up into a four-star admiral and the longest-serving man in the US armed services.

But what happens when you are born on third base? What happens when you start with it all? Religious people tend to be thankful when they have and when they don’t have. But as religion wanes in the West, people like the clowns in the WNBA finals take their starting position both as a given and something deserved. And as such, they have plenty of time and reason to bellow that the U.S. is a terrible country. Look at all of that poverty — and don’t touch my car! Black people have been so badly treated — where is my personal security to keep you away? They have to invent reasons to hate the country that gave them everything. They know that without the U.S. they would be peasants picking potatoes. But like one who hates his parents, they can’t bring themselves around to say thanks and admit that in any other country they would be bouncers at a nightclub. The US has been so good to them that they can only express loathing while benefiting from every creature comfort the country has to offer them. Big houses, great phones, awesome travel arrangements. But let’s ignore the anthem and the flag. Let them go play in Estonia and wash dishes during the day so as to pay rent on a dreary apartment.

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The WNBA is a failed DEI vanity project sponsored by the NBA (42 percent direct ownership). It is losing more money every year, but its purpose is not business; it is to be “correct”. Everything the Left does is for show: bringing in people who hate the West. Wanting to pay reparations to people who were never slaves. Supporting trans is against all of the science. Tesla and SpaceX exist to make money and change the world. All of the left’s garbage exists in order to give a therapeutic feeling of being right. The women’s USA soccer team demanded and received pay like the guys, though they keep losing to boys on the pitch.

For the honor of the flag and the United States, I am glad that these losers keep running off the floor. They don’t deserve the good that the US has showered upon them. They are mediocre talents and lousy people. They are not worthy of the privilege of being an American citizen. They are pathetic, independent of whoever wins the finals. Good riddance.

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