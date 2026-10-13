Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham had the perfect response to her haters, and she’s taking it all in stride. Cunningham arguably became one of the faces of the league for her play, viral moments, and her advocacy for women’s and girls’ sports against the woke push to include biological men in these events. It’s not that hard, though the WNBA’s front office found this riddle too tough to crack, unable to define what a woman is during a summer meeting with top executives.

Advertisement

Recently, Cunningham was told she had to go because of stupid reasons; she’s not going anywhere. She’s not leaving the Fever. It’s laughable, and she’s enjoying the ride. She calmly told her haters to “suck it” (via NY Post):

It’s all love! ❤️😘 If you’re hating, kiss my ass! 😂 The moon 🌕 will keep shining regardless of who likes it or not. Everything happens in its own time, and what’s meant to shine will shine when the time is right. ✨💯 — Sophie Cunningham (@SophieCunnp1) October 11, 2026

This season, the Indiana Fever and even the whole Caitlin Clark experience took a backseat to a bench player with big opinions. So if the Fever ever want to go back to being a basketball team again, then Sophie Cunningham has to go, writes @CandaceDBuckner. https://t.co/VwaTDGODzl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 6, 2026

Sophie Cunningham has a message for those calling for her departure from the Fever: “Whatever, suck it.” The Indiana guard criticized a recent column in The Athletic that suggested the Fever should cut ties with her. The piece, titled “Fever should part with Sophie Cunningham. She’s too turbulent to be paid with Caitlin Clark,” drew her attention. On her “No Hesitation” podcast, Cunningham addressed the criticism and responded to the article. “That’s why I literally don’t even care what anyone says about me anymore,” Cunningham said. “I’ve said this so many times, if you’re going to live by the praise, you’re going to die by the hate. The majority of these people have never picked up a ball in their entire lives. And they’re just thirsty to have attention or be relevant in some type of way. … No matter what anyone says to me, I’m going to continue to do me. I know what I bring to the table. It’s not always in the stat sheet. And so for you to like not say I’m effective or any of that, whatever, suck it.”

The WNBA has had trouble finding players to draw an audience. Now they do, but they’re not black and gay, so the league is huffy about it. Other WNBA players are mad about it. Sorry, but Caitlin Clark is why arenas are packed. And people come to see the sport, not to be peppered with forced political messages. No one kneels in the NFL anymore because that fad was never going to last. The WNBA keeps force-feeding nonsense, and some players seem to think the league should be used as an instrument for social change. It’s not. The self-sabotage is astounding.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.