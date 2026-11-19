It didn’t get much attention because ABC News buried it almost immediately: it’s the story about how President Donald Trump’s sons got fat government defense contracts directed to firms in which they had a vested interest. That wasn't true, but what got attention was the network deleting the story and reposting it with the necessary editorial tweaks. Those changes made this a nothingburger story. Have the staffers been fired? Well, ABC News responded to those inquiries (via Fox News):

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ABC News executed a coordinated political hit job disguised as journalism. By posting an error-laden October 7 article about a venture capital firm tied to Donald Trump Jr. ABC’s newsroom abandoned basic standards of verification, fairness, and editorial integrity simply to manufacture a smear against Donald Trump Jr. Such reckless reporting represents an institutional failure from top to bottom. Somebody pitched the story, somebody wrote the script, and senior executives at ABC News signed off on broadcasting falsehoods to millions of Americans. ABC News owes Donald Trump Jr. and the American public an immediate, on-air apology and a full retraction. Furthermore, every producer, editor, and news executive who approved the story must be held fully accountable, starting with immediate disciplinary action. Until networks face real consequences for weaponizing their so-called “news,” trust in corporate media will remain dead on arrival. — David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) November 18, 2026

ABC News quietly suspended staffers involved in the botched story last month suggesting impropriety in the Trump sons' business dealings, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The Disney-owned network stirred controversy with its report headlined, "Trump sons' investments have won billions in Pentagon contracts since his election," alleging that Anduril, the company investing in a new Baltimore shipyard, had ties to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump through 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm. The report claimed the firm had a "major stake" in Anduril, which was ultimately false. ABC News raised eyebrows when it deleted the report without explanation after the story was called out on social media, then quietly republished a revised version of the report with an editor's note acknowledging the error. The ordeal resulted in an internal probe to determine what went wrong. While two staffers behind the botched story were reprimanded and rumors they will be terminated swirl, an ABC News spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "No one's employment status has changed." ABC News declined further comment. The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint first reported that the two staffers were on "paid leave."

And people wonder why no one trusts the legacy news media and why the ‘fake news’ moniker, ironically coined by Hillary Clinton, resonates. It’s a throwback to when NBC supposedly fired some producers over the doctored George Zimmerman 911 call during the Trayvon Martin case.

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